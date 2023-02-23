Janesville Craig qualified for the WIAA state team gymnastics meet with a second-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional on Thursday.
Franklin/Muskego placed first with 145 points and the Cougars finished with 136.425.
“Our girls had a great night,” said Craig coach Jean Welch. “We started out strong on floor and vault, had a good bars rotation, but faltered slightly on beam. But we still managed a couple of amazing routines to put us over the top.”
Craig’s Alexis Hanson finished third in the all-around with 35.125 points while teammate Rya Arreazola tied for fifth with 34.425. Chalri DeGarmo finished seventh with a score of 34.175. That trio will compete in the state individual competition March 4.
Arreazola will compete on the beam after finishing with a 9.2 sectional score. She placed third in the event. DeGarmo will also compete on the beam after she finished Thursday with a fifth place finish and a score of 9.0.
Hanson finished finished the vault tied for fourth place with a score of 8.95 in will compete in the event in individual competition.
“We’ve known since about midseason that we had a chance to get to team state, and tonight we accomplished that goal,” Welch said. “We are so proud of our girls.”
The state team competition will be held March 3 in Wisconsin Rapids. Five varsity gymnasts from Craig will make the trip, and the top four scores on each rotation will contribute to the team total.
Other area competitors
Badger/Burlington finished third at the Mukwonago Sectional with 132.35 points and fell just shy of a state bid.
While the team fell short, Addie Welch and Lauren Milligan will compete in the individual competition.
Welch tied for fourth place on the vault with a score of 8.95 and will compete in the event in Wisconsin Rapids. She took fifth in the all-around with 34.425 points.
Milligan will compete on the floor next weekend after she finished third in the event at sectionals with 9.3 points.
Milton/Edgerton placed sixth Thursday with a score of 126.725.
Hannah Dunk qualified for state in the floor exercise after she finished the event fourth with 9.1 points. She finished eighth on the bars (8.25) and tied for 12th on the beam (8.175). Dunk placed eighth in the all-around with 33.825.
Tyra Ripley placed ninth for the team in the vault with a score of 8.75.
Janesville Parker placed eighth as a team with 118.125 points.
“Janesville Parker seniors did their best to finish out the season strong,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “While Rylee Jordan, Karlie Zimmermann and Jenna Runaas tried to stick routines, vaults and perform, they fell short on all events. Jenna came closest with her twisting handspring vault, earning 12th place.”
Runaas tied for 12th in the vault with a score of 8.45. On the floor, she tied for 27th (8.05) and finished 28th on the bars (7.25). She finished as 21st in the all around with 31.15 points.
Zimmermann finished 23rd on the beam with a score of 7.675.
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL GYMNASTICS TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS
Franklin/Muskego 145, Janesville Craig 136.425, Badger/Burlington 132.35, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 130.3, Wilmot/Union Grove 130.3, Milton/Edgerton 126.725, Kenosha Tremper/Indian 125.65, Janesville Parker 118.125, Kenosha Bradford/Westo 43.85.
TOP FINISHERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
Vault—1. Ellie Johnson (FM) 9.425; T4. Alexis Hanson (JC) 8.95; T4. Addie Welch (BB) 8.95; 9. Tyra Ripley (ME) 8.75; T12. Jenna Runaas (JP) 8.45.
Bars—1. Kaylee Stoeger (FM) 9.45; 7. Hanson (JC) 8.95; 8. Hannah Dunk (ME) 8.25; 10. Welch (BB) 8.15; 28. Runaas (JP) 7.25.
Beam—1. Johnson (FM) 9.3; 3. Rya Arreazola (JC) 9.2; 11. Welch (BB) 8.325; T12. Dunk (ME) 8.175; 23. Karlie Zimmermann (JP) 7.675.
Floor—1. Sam Burge (MKM) 9.55; 3. Lauren Milligan (BB) 9.3; 4. Dunk (ME) 9.1; 12. Hanson (JC) 8.85; T27. Runaas (JP) 8.05.
All-around—1. Stoeger (FM) 37.225; 3. Hanson (JC) 35.125; T5. Welch (BB) 34.425; 8. Dunk (ME) 33.825; 21. Runaas (JP) 31.15.