Janesville Craig finished in seventh place at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics tournament on Friday. The Cougars scored 134.3167 points and first-place finisher Verona/Edgewood scored 146.1167.
Freshman Alexis Hanson shined for Craig as she finished first on the team in three events. She scored 8.967 points on the balance beam, 8.717 on the floor and and 9.217 on the bars.
Sophomore Rya Arreazola finished second on the team on the beam (8.317), on the floor (8.633) and on the bars (8.05).
In the vault, sophomore Hailey Fugate scored 8.6, senior Charli Degarmo scored 8.467 and freshman Kaylea Malovrh scored 8.333 points.
With the team tournament wrapped up, Hanson, Arreazola and Degarmo will compete in the individual competition on Saturday. Milton's Hannah Dunk, and Badger/Burlington's Addie Welch and Lauren Milligan will also compete in the Division 1 tournament.
Elkhorn takes third in Division 2 action
The Elks' placed third on Friday with 137.9167 points behind first-place finisher Nicolet (142.75) and second-place West Salem Co-op (138).
Elkhorn's Kaylee Frank finished first on the team on the floor (9.25), on the bars (9.4) and in the vault (9.267).
Gabby Dixon led the Elks on the beam with a score of 8.95. Jenna Heindselman scored 9.217 points on the floor.
On Saturday, Dixon and Frank will compete in the all-around in the Division 2 individual tournament. Heindselman will compete in the floor exercise.
WIAA DIVISION 1 STATE GYMNASTICS TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS
Verona/Edgewood 146.1167, Franklin/Muskego 145.3167, Chippewa Falls/McDonel 140.5, Hartford Union 139.3333, Arrowhead 138.9167, Homestead 137.0667, Janesville Craig 134.3167, Sun Prairie West/East 133.6, Hudson 128.6333, Men Falls/Germantown 128.35.
Nicolet 142.75, West Salem Co-op 138, Elkhorn Area 137.9167, Mount Horeb 136.05, West Bend West 135.6667, River Falls 135.3333, Medford/Colby 135.2167, Reedsburg Area 132.6167, Platteville Co-op 132.35, Ashland Co-op 129.9333.
ELKHORN INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Beam—Gabby Dixon 8.95, Kaylee Frank 8.683, Rachel Pena 7.833, Takiyah Bolton 7.767, Kate Krauklis 7.717.