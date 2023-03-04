01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig finished in seventh place at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics tournament on Friday. The Cougars scored 134.3167 points and first-place finisher Verona/Edgewood scored 146.1167.

Freshman Alexis Hanson shined for Craig as she finished first on the team in three events. She scored 8.967 points on the balance beam, 8.717 on the floor and and 9.217 on the bars.

