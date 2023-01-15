Janesville Craig took home the gold in the Purgolders gymnastics invitational Saturday.
Alexis Hanson took second in the all-around competition for the Cougars with 33.675 points as Craig won the invite’s Gold Division with 132.1 team points.
“It was nice to take first today,” said Craig coach Jean Welch. “Last year we won the Purple Division and this year (we) stepped up to win the Gold. We made a few mistakes on floor, but overall the girls did a great job today.”
Hanson shined for the Cougars with a first-place performance on the uneven bars with a score of 8.6. In the vault, she took fourth with a score of 8.275.
Rya Arreazola placed third in the all-round with a score of 33.6. She was third in the vault (8.3) and on the beam (8.65).
Craig’s Charli DeGarmo finished second in the bars with a score of 8.5. She secured two fifth-place finishes in the vault (8.25) and on the beam (8.525). In the all-around, DeGarmo was fourth with a total score of 33.125.
“We had five kids who all did all-around,” Welch said. “A couple were battling injuries, but all five stepped up and competed very well. It was nice to have Cougars medal in every event. We were very proud of all five of our girls today.”
Craig’s next meet is on Thursday at Madison Memorial.
With 119.075 points, the Vikings finished 1.55 points behind Madison United for first place in the Purple Division at the Purgolder Invitational.
Jenna Runaas starred for the Vikings as the team’s top finisher in the vault (8.125), bars (7.325) and on the beam (8). Karlie Zimmerman finished the floor exercise in second place in the Purple Division with a score of 8.425.
“We always have fun at this meet,” said Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner. “Jenna is so solid in her routines. It was nice to see her on the podium all five times. Karlie Zimmermann is so exciting to watch on beam and floor.”
In the Purple Division, Parker’s Gentry Reed was fifth on beam and Kylie LaChance was fifth on the floor.
PURGOLDER INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
GOLD DIVISION
Craig 132.1, Waukesha West/South 129.175, Madison Memorial 128.275, Waukesha North/Catholic Memorial 122.525
PURPLE DIVISION
Madison United 120.625, Parker 119.075, Madison West 107.0.
WINNERS (COMBINED DIVISIONS) AND TOP JANESVILLE FINISHERS
Vault—1. Charley Martindale (WWS) 8.375; 3. Rya Arreazola (JC) 8.3; 11. Jenna Runaas (JP) 8.125.
Bars—1. Alexis Hanson (JC) 8.6; 11t. Runaas (JP) 7.325.
Beam—1. Julia Stillman (WWS) 9.175; 3t. Arreazola (JC) 8.65; 8. Runaas (JP) 8.
Floor—1. Stillman (WWS) 9.2; 4. Arreazola (JC) 8.65; 8. Karlie Zimmermann (JP) 8.425.
All-around—1. Stillman (WWS) 34.65; 2. Hanson (JC) 33.675; 7. Runaas 31.6.
