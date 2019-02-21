The Franklin co-op ran away with the Burlington Sectional gymnastics title.

The team had the top three all-around finishers on the way to scoring 150.025 points. Burlington was second at 146.85, while Milton/Edgerton was fifth (133.575), Janesville Craig sixth (130.7) and Janesville Parker eighth (107.475).

No Janesville competitors advanced to the state meet.

Craig freshman Olivia Rebout was 10th in the all-around (34.65) and 11th on bars (8.975).

“Our girls had a good meet against some extremely tough competition,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We didn’t have anyone qualify, but I’m proud of our kids.

“The meet outcome was never in doubt. (Franklin) will undoubtedly win state again. They are very talented.”

Milton/Edgerton got an eighth-place finish from Lindsay Heitsman on vault (9.15).

WIAA gymnastics

Division 1 Burlington Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Franklin co-op 150.025, Burlington co-op 146.85, Kenosha Tremper co-op 141.4, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 134.475, Milton/Edgerton 133.575, Janesville Craig 130.7, West Allis Hale co-op 110.65, Janesville Parker 107.475

EVENT FINISHERS

All-around—Krystal Nelson (Fra) 37.625, Elizabeth Missiaen (Fra) 37.55, Holli Anderson (Fra) 37.425, 10. Olivia Rebout (JC) 34.65.

Beam—Annie Murphy (Bur) 9.4, Maddy Bronson (Bur) 9.35, Anderson 9.3, 15. Maddie Olson (ME) 8.775.

Floor—Missiaen 9.5, Nelson 9.375, Maggie Losch (KT) 9.325, 16. Ireland Olstad (ME) 8.7.

Vault—Missiaen 9.675, Bronson 9.575, Megan Zeller (KT) 9.35, 8. Lindsay Heitsman (ME) 9.15.

Bars—Izzy Wong (Fra) 9.75, Nelson 9.65, Anderson 9.475, 11. Rebout 8.975.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse