The Franklin co-op ran away with the Burlington Sectional gymnastics title.

The team had the top three all-around finishers on the way to scoring 150.025 points. Burlington was second at 146.85, while Milton/Edgerton was fifth (133.575), Janesville Craig sixth (130.7) and Janesville Parker eighth (107.475).

No Janesville competitors advanced to the state meet.

Craig freshman Olivia Rebout was 10th in the all-around (34.65) and 11th on bars (8.975).

“Our girls had a good meet against some extremely tough competition,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We didn’t have anyone qualify, but I’m proud of our kids.

“The meet outcome was never in doubt. (Franklin) will undoubtedly win state again. They are very talented.”

Milton/Edgerton got an eighth-place finish from Lindsay Heitsman on vault (9.15).

WIAA gymnastics

Division 1 Burlington Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Franklin co-op 150.025, Burlington co-op 146.85, Kenosha Tremper co-op 141.4, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 134.475, Milton/Edgerton 133.575, Janesville Craig 130.7, West Allis Hale co-op 110.65, Janesville Parker 107.475

EVENT FINISHERS

All-around—Krystal Nelson (Fra) 37.625, Elizabeth Missiaen (Fra) 37.55, Holli Anderson (Fra) 37.425, 10. Olivia Rebout (JC) 34.65.

Beam—Annie Murphy (Bur) 9.4, Maddy Bronson (Bur) 9.35, Anderson 9.3, 15. Maddie Olson (ME) 8.775.

Floor—Missiaen 9.5, Nelson 9.375, Maggie Losch (KT) 9.325, 16. Ireland Olstad (ME) 8.7.

Vault—Missiaen 9.675, Bronson 9.575, Megan Zeller (KT) 9.35, 8. Lindsay Heitsman (ME) 9.15.

Bars—Izzy Wong (Fra) 9.75, Nelson 9.65, Anderson 9.475, 11. Rebout 8.975.