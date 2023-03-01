In addition to qualifying for the WIAA state team and individual gymnastics meets, two Janesville Craig gymnasts made the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association's Division 1 first team, which the association released Monday.
Sophomore Rya Arreazola averaged a 9.366 in balance beam to make the Division 1 first team, while freshman Alexis Hanson posted a 9.176 average to make the Division 1 first team on the uneven bars.
Cougars coach Jean Welch said despite being an underclassman, Arreazola "is a team leader who always encourages and helps her teammates." Hanson was the Big Eight champion on the uneven bars and won the event at several invitational meets this season, Welch said.
Joining Arreazola and Hanson on the first team were Hannah Dunk of Milton/Edgerton, who averaged 9.19 in the floor exercise, and senior Addie Welch of Badger/Burlington with her 9.125 average on floor.
Badger/Burlington senior Lauren Milligan had the top beam average on the Division 1 second team at 9.1. Craig senior Charli DeGarmo also made the second team on beam with a 9.056 season average.
Those from The Gazette's coverage area who made all-state honorable mention included Craig sophomore Hailey Fugate (all-around, 32.935), Badger/Burlington sophomore Delaney Nottestad (bars, 8.365), Milton/Edgerton senior Tarryn Mallon (floor, 8.8) and Janesville Parker senior Karlie Zimmerman (floor, 8.74).
Arreazola, Hanson, DeGarmo and Fugate helped power Craig to a second-place finish in the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional meet last weekend to qualify for Friday's state team competition in Wisconsin Rapids.
Arreazola and Hanson will also compete Saturday in the individual all-around competition, and DeGarmo will join them in the individual balance beam competition. Hanson and Arreazola will also be judged in the bars and beam competitions, respectively.
Vikings coach Heidi Jegerlehner said Zimmerman didn't try gymnastics for the first time until reaching high school, which is unusual for the top gymnasts in the state.
Zimmerman was team MVP as a junior in 2021-22 and captain as a senior in 2022-23 and will represent Team Wisconsin at the Senior Showcase Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida, in May, Jegerlehner said.
Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association All-State Teams
DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
All around—Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Edgewood, jr., 37.875; Maggie Pokorny, Homestead, sr., 37.51; Abby Vorpagel, Arrowhead, fr., 36.981; Clara Kenney, Hartford Union, sr., 36.82; Kaylee Stoeger, Muskego, jr., 36.795.
Vault—Izzy Keck, Chippewa Falls, sr., 9.425; Dominika Ziemba, Verona/Edgewood, fr., 9.255; Erica Miner, Oak Creek, so., 9.245; Sofia Clark, Sun Prairie, sr., 9.2; Ella Crowley, Verona/Edgewood, sr., 9.15.
Uneven bars—Ellie Johnson, Muskego, jr., 9.4; Leah Pereira, Franklin, jr., 9.28; Alexis Hanson, Janesville Craig, fr., 9.176; Anna Messner, Verona/Edgewood, jr., 9.085; Leeza Patterson, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, sr., 9.03.
Balance beam—Rya Arreazola, Janesville Craig, so., 9.366; Katie Ryan, Verona/Edgewood, sr., 9.32; Ellie Jensen, Marshfield, sr., 9.22; Chloe Susitti, Arrowhead, jr., 9.213; Mackenzie Gruszynski, Hartford Union, fr.; 9.195.
Floor exercise—Lilly Schultz, Chippewa Falls, so., 9.22; Hannah Dunk, Milton/Edgerton, sr., 9.19; Clare Murphy, Madison Memorial, sr., 9.16; Maya Amundson, Holmen, jr., 9.13; Addie Welch, Badger/Burlington, sr., 9.125.
SECOND TEAM
All-around—Julia Stillman, Waukesha West/South, sr., 35.09; Maddie Kremer, Waunakee/DeForest, so., 35.05; Avery Greenberg, Sun Prairie, jr., 34.63125; Clarissa Newman, Brookfield East, jr., 34.38; Katie Lange, Holmen, so., 8.8.
Vault—Ella Spaeth, Chippewa Falls, so., 9.075; Martha Guelker, Sun Prairie, sr., 9.043; Laura Drake, Verona/Edgewood, jr., 9.03; Grace Hibler, Muskego, fr., 9.005; Payton Eicher, Arrowhead, fr., 8.994.
Uneven bars—Ava Krista, Chippewa Falls, so., 9.03; Mikayla Pardun, Arrowhead, sr., 8.717; Ella Radke, Whitnall, so., 8.665; Sammantha Atwell, Arrowhead, sr., 8.64; Solenne Lonsdale, Marshfield, jr., 8.61.
Balance beam—Lauren Milligan, Badger/Burlington, sr., 9.1; Mina Hawkins, Holmen, so., 9.075; Charli DeGarmo, Janesville Craig, sr., 9.056; Denise Ta, Verona/Edgewood, jr., 8.955; Destinee Steinhafel, Wisconsin Rapids, sr., 8.93.
Floor exercise—Kendyl Hahlen, Muskego, sr., 9.075; Kayla Schuerman, Franklin, jr., 9.015; Meara Sulivan, Franklin, jr., 9.0; Krista Pascavis, Waukesha West/South, sr., 8.965; Gillian Hopkins, Homestead, jr., 8.915.
HONORABLE MENTION
All-around—Audrey Seefeld, Sun Prairie, jr., 33.8125; Addison Friedl, Hartford Union, so., 34.06; Penny Zubor, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, fr., 33.265; Molly Christianson, Hartford Union, jr., 32.945; Hailey Fugate Janesville Craig 10 32.935
Vault—Isabel Yamoah, Sun Prairie, jr., 8.781; Kayla Wapechowski, Oak Creek, jr., 8.774; Audrey Saloga, Arrowhead, fr., 8.756; Addy Hundt, Holmen, jr., 8.71; Addison Kowalewski, Arrowhead, so., 8.694.
Uneven bars—Kiley Jelen, Hartford Union, jr., 8.58; Cami Hurley, Madison Memorial, jr., 8.49; Hannah Peterson, Homestead, sr., 8.475; Delaney Nottestad, Badger/Burlington, so., 8.365; Journee Carter, Arrowhead, 8.279.
Balance beam—Meredith Peters, Franklin, jr., 8.91; Phoebe Hernandez, Marshfield, sr., 8.89; Tatum Brasfield, Arrowhead, so, 8.883; Kaylynn Braun, Waukesha West/South, fr., 8.87; Alyssa Merlet, Arrowhead, sr., 8.725.
Floor exercise—Fiona Gaugert, Wisconsin Rapids, sr., 8.89; Ava Riggins, Madison Memorial, 8.815; Tarryn Mallon, Milton, sr., 8.8; Abby Pietsch, Marshfield, fr., 8.76; Karlie Zimmerman, Janesville Parker, sr., 8.74.