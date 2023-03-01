01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

In addition to qualifying for the WIAA state team and individual gymnastics meets, two Janesville Craig gymnasts made the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association's Division 1 first team, which the association released Monday.

Sophomore Rya Arreazola averaged a 9.366 in balance beam to make the Division 1 first team, while freshman Alexis Hanson posted a 9.176 average to make the Division 1 first team on the uneven bars.

