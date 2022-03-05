Elkhorn's Gabby Dixon wins WIAA Division 2 championship on uneven bars Gazette staff Mar 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dixon Contributed SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WISCONSIN RAPIDSElkhorn's Gabby Dixon picked a gold-medal time to kick her score up a bit on Friday.The junior posted a score of 9.267 points on the uneven parallel bars to win the WIAA Division 2 individual state championship in the event.Dixon's score, an improvement of .092 points from her winning performance at last week's sectional, helped the Elks finish fifth among 10 teams in the state meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School.Whitefish Bay scored 143.150 points to win the team title, followed by Mount Horeb at 142.951.Elkhorn's state contingent also was led by senior Elizabeth Lockhart, who finished 10th in the all-around (35.85 points) after tying for sixth in vaulting (9.083) and taking 13th on bars (8.6).Also for Elkhorn, sophomore Jenna Heindselman took ninth in floor exercise (9.033), Dixon was 16th on balance beam (8.85) and freshman Kate Krauklis took 23rd in vaulting (8.283).Team scoresWhitefish Bay 143.150; Mount Horeb 142.951; Glendale Nicolet 138.650; Sparta 138.266; Elkhorn 136.600; West Salem co-op 135.752; Medford/Colby 134.384; Reedsburg 133.582; Dodgeville co-op 131.786; Antigo 127.883.Individual scores(Top five, Elkhorn participants)Vaulting—1, Hemker, Spa, 9.383; 2, Stoenner, MH, 9.217; 3, Fisher, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore, 9.167; 3, Avery Ash, Rice Lake, 9.167; 5, Morgan Siekert, Viroqua co-op, 9.133; 6 (tie), Elizabeth Lockhart, E, 9.083; 23, Kate Krauklis, E, 8.283.Uneven bars—1, Gabby Dixon, E, 9.267; 2, Hansen, GN, 9.05; 2, Craker, Reed, 9.05; 4, Korn, Vir, 8.983; 5, Stoenner, MH, 8.967; 5, Michlig, WS, 8.967; 13, Lockhart, Elk, 8.6.Balance beam—1, Craker, Reed, 9.533; 2, Weier, MH, 9.5; 3, Roecker, Waupun, 9.467; 4, Wesley, WB, 9.45; 5, Clark, Spa, 9.433; 16, Gabby Dixon, E, 8.85.Floor exercise—1, Graham, WB, 9.367; 2, Britz, WB, 9.3; 3, Hemker, Spa, 9.25; 4, Stoenner, MH, 9.217; 5, Statz, MH, 9.183; 9, Jenna Heindselman, E, 9.033.All-around—1, Hansen, GN, 36.566; 2, Stoenner, MH, 36.418; 3, Britz, WB, 36.4; 4, Roecker, Waupun, 36.084; 5, Hemker, Spa, 36.083; 10, Elizabeth Lockhart, E, 35.85. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wiaa State Gymnastics Wisconsin Rapids Gabby Dixon Elizabeth Lockhart Kate Krauklis Jenna Heindselman Elkhorn Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Janesville aiming for $7.5 million grant to build ice arena State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Five garbage trucks damaged in Monday morning fire Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form