WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Elkhorn's Gabby Dixon picked a gold-medal time to kick her score up a bit on Friday.

The junior posted a score of 9.267 points on the uneven parallel bars to win the WIAA Division 2 individual state championship in the event.

Dixon's score, an improvement of .092 points from her winning performance at last week's sectional, helped the Elks finish fifth among 10 teams in the state meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Whitefish Bay scored 143.150 points to win the team title, followed by Mount Horeb at 142.951.

Elkhorn's state contingent also was led by senior Elizabeth Lockhart, who finished 10th in the all-around (35.85 points) after tying for sixth in vaulting (9.083) and taking 13th on bars (8.6).

Also for Elkhorn, sophomore Jenna Heindselman took ninth in floor exercise (9.033), Dixon was 16th on balance beam (8.85) and freshman Kate Krauklis took 23rd in vaulting (8.283).

Team scores

Whitefish Bay 143.150; Mount Horeb 142.951; Glendale Nicolet 138.650; Sparta 138.266; Elkhorn 136.600; West Salem co-op 135.752; Medford/Colby 134.384; Reedsburg 133.582; Dodgeville co-op 131.786; Antigo 127.883.

Individual scores

(Top five, Elkhorn participants)

Vaulting—1, Hemker, Spa, 9.383; 2, Stoenner, MH, 9.217; 3, Fisher, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore, 9.167; 3, Avery Ash, Rice Lake, 9.167; 5, Morgan Siekert, Viroqua co-op, 9.133; 6 (tie), Elizabeth Lockhart, E, 9.083; 23, Kate Krauklis, E, 8.283.

Uneven bars—1, Gabby Dixon, E, 9.267; 2, Hansen, GN, 9.05; 2, Craker, Reed, 9.05; 4, Korn, Vir, 8.983; 5, Stoenner, MH, 8.967; 5, Michlig, WS, 8.967; 13, Lockhart, Elk, 8.6.

Balance beam—1, Craker, Reed, 9.533; 2, Weier, MH, 9.5; 3, Roecker, Waupun, 9.467; 4, Wesley, WB, 9.45; 5, Clark, Spa, 9.433; 16, Gabby Dixon, E, 8.85.

Floor exercise—1, Graham, WB, 9.367; 2, Britz, WB, 9.3; 3, Hemker, Spa, 9.25; 4, Stoenner, MH, 9.217; 5, Statz, MH, 9.183; 9, Jenna Heindselman, E, 9.033.

All-around—1, Hansen, GN, 36.566; 2, Stoenner, MH, 36.418; 3, Britz, WB, 36.4; 4, Roecker, Waupun, 36.084; 5, Hemker, Spa, 36.083; 10, Elizabeth Lockhart, E, 35.85.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you