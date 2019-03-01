ELKHORN

Tucked in a corner of their school’s mammoth indoor athletic facility, the Elkhorn Area High gymnastics team has found a space to call its own.

No more sharing a small, dimly-lit gym with other sports teams. No more tearing down equipment at season’s end.

Elkhorn’s gymnasts have a permanent home.

“It’s the best thing ever,” Elkhorn junior Marlie Lockhart said Wednesday as the team held its final practice in preparation for this weekend’s WIAA state gymnastics meet. “Gymnastics is a year-round sport—you have to maintain your skills. It’s really hard when you have to take down your equipment. We’re always at the gym.”

After finishing second at Saturday’s Mount Horeb Sectional to clinch a return trip to the state meet, the Elks have spent the last few days in their cozy corner of Elkhorn’s gleaming 50,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility putting the finishing touches on the routines they’ll perform this weekend at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

The state team competition begins today at 2 p.m., while the individual competition begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Elkhorn will be in the title mix in the Division 2 team competition, though dethroning three-time reigning champion Whitefish Bay is probably a long-shot.

Breaking the school record for points—140.975, the third-highest sectional score among Division 2 teams—the Elks set less than a week ago at Mount Horeb? That’s very much in play.

“I definitely think we can break it,” said Lockhart, who finished second in the all-around at Saturday’s sectional. “Our routines at sectionals were good, but it’s definitely not at their potential. (It’s) just nailing our skills, making sure our knees are straight and (keeping our) toes pointed.

“It’s just little things.”

Lockhart, sophomore Brianna Taylor and sophomore Rebecca Wheeler are as “veteran” as Elkhorn gets. All three competed at state last year, helping the Elks to a fourth-place finish in the Division 2 team standings.

Lockhart will be the only junior in the lineup during Friday’s team competition. The team’s lone senior—Tapanga Summerville—is an alternate for state.

“One junior and then sophomores and freshmen,” said third-year head coach Amanda Merlo, who also went to state in 2002 as an Elkhorn freshman. “We have a lot of potential for more.”

Elkhorn and fellow Division 2 contender Mount Horeb are the only teams that won’t deploy any seniors in Friday’s team competition, according to rosters released by the WIAA. Whitefish Bay is led by reigning uneven bars champion Addie Gallun, a sophomore, and senior Emma Fox.

“Anything can happen,” Merlo said. “Somebody could have a bad beam or a bad bars. You never know what can happen. They just have to go out and do what they’ve been doing all season.”

The Elks will be busy Saturday, too.

Lockhart and Taylor will represent Elkhorn in the all-around competition during the individual state meet. Junior A.C. Jorgensen and freshman Megan Yanko will compete in the vault, while sophomore Rebecca Wheeler will compete on the uneven bars.

Given Elkhorn’s youthful team composition and a steady talent pipeline that continues to produce varsity-ready freshmen, the Elks might want to keep their calendars open on state weekend for the foreseeable future.

Burlington co-op among Div. 1 contenders

The Burlington co-op, which includes gymnasts from Lake Geneva Badger, will be making its eighth state appearance. Last year, Burlington scored 143.0667 points to finish third behind Franklin and Arrowhead.

Franklin is favored to win its fourth straight state title.

Junior Regan Cassidy and sophomore Ava Trent—both students at Badger—will compete as part of the team event Friday.

Cassidy will also compete individually Saturday on the uneven bars.