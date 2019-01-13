As we head into the second half of the prep girls gymnastics season, Elkhorn High is ranked among the state’s best in Division 2.
The Elks have the fifth-highest team score thus far at 134.275, and Megan Yanko is ranked first on balance beam with a score of 9.4. Yanko and junior Marlie Lockhart are also ranked among the top 10 in all-around.
Elkhorn was fourth at last year’s Division 2 state team tournament, with Whitefish Bay collecting its state-record ninth state title.
In Division 1, the Milton Red Hawks are also putting together an impressive season. Milton has the eighth-highest team score at 132.9.
The Red Hawks are exceptionally strong on balance beam. Ireland Olstad currently ranks third on the event with a score of 9.275, with Lindsey Heitsman right behind in fourth at 9.25. Josie Hasenstab is ninth with a score of 9.1. Heitsman is also sixth in vault at 9.0.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker continue to boost their overall scores, as both schools set season-highs for team scores this past week.
“All the girls are cleaning up their routines and starting to perform more confidently,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We are super proud of their progress so far.”
Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner is anxious to see her team finally compete at full strength.
“We had a season high score Saturday,” Jegerlehner said. “We are still not competing with a full varsity roster, so I look forward with what the next six weeks will bring us.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse