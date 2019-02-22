The Elkhorn Area gymnastics team is heading back to state.

Marlie Lockhart finished second in the all-around and second on the uneven bars to lead the Elks, who scored 140.975 points at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 Jefferson Sectional and advance to the state tournament for the second straight year.

Mount Horeb scored 142.7 points to win the team title. The Vikings won four of five individual honors at Friday’s sectional, led by Andrea O’Connell winning the floor exercise and uneven bars on her way to the all-around title.

Lockhart scored 35.675 points in the all-around and scored 9.0 to finish behind O’Connell (9.4) on the bars. Elkhorn junior A.C. Jorgensen was second on the floor (9.4), while sophomore Brianna Taylor was third on the balance beam (9.025).

The team state meet is Friday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The top five individuals in each event at Friday’s sectional advanced to the state individual meet, scheduled for next Saturday.

Division 2 Jefferson Sectional

TEAM SCORES

(Top 2 advance to state)

Mount Horeb 142.7; Elkhorn 140.975; Waterford 132.125; Monona Grove 130.4; Sauk Prairie 122.625; Whitewater 122.6; Baraboo 119.45; Jefferson 101.825.

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA TOP FIVE

All-around—1. Andrea O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 37.275; 2. Marlie Lockhart, Elkhorn, 35.675; 3. Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 35.4; 4. Brianna Taylor, Elkhorn, 35.25.

Balance beam—1. Grace O’Neil, Mount Horeb, 9.125; 3. Taylor, Elkhorn, 9.025; 5. Lockhart, 8.85.

Floor—1. O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.5; 5. Brianna Taylor, Elkhorn, 9.025.

Uneven bars—1. O’Connell, Mount Horeb, 9.4; 2. Lockhart, Elkhorn, 9.0; 4. Rebecca Wheeler, Elkhorn, 8.725; 5. Taylor, Elkhorn, 8.675.

Vault—1. Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.5; 2. A.C. Jorgensen, Elkhorn, 9.4; 4. Megan Yanko, Elkhorn, 9.25; 5. Lockhart, Elkhorn, 9.0.