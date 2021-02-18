Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout and Milton/Edgerton junior Ireland Olstad are headed to the WIAA state gymnastics meet.
Rebout had a sectional to remember Thursday in Mukwonago, winning the all-around title in a competition with very formidable opponents.
Rebout scored 36.35 to edge Verona/Edgewood's Ella Crowley by 0.25 points in the all-around. Rebout won the sectional title on uneven bars, scoring 9.45, and finished second on vault (9.4).
"Olivia had a fantastic day," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "This is her best all-around score so far this year.
"It was a weird format this year. We were in the first of two sessions, and you never know if scores will hold up. They did. ... She's worked hard this year to improve her skills and it paid off today."
Olstad, a junior out of Edgerton, finished fourth in the all-around (35.75), fourth on uneven bars (9.0) and fourth on floor (9.425).
The top two teams and the top five individuals in each event and the all-around--regardless of which team they are on--qualified for next weekend's state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Franklin co-op won the team title with 148.225 points, but because the co-op is made up of more than two schools, it is not eligible for state. Second-place Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine (139.325) and third-place Verona/Edgewood (137.625) qualified.
Milton/Edgerton was sixth at 134.65. Janesville Parker was ninth (119.35) and Craig 10th (111.5).
Parker sophomore Jenna Runaas was 15th in the all-around.
"She is confident yet humble, strong yet soft spoken, talented yet eager to learn more. She had a nice afternoon," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "I look forward to this next school year and season because the team is going to work out in the offseason.
"I have a lot of appreciation for our athletic director, Clayton Kreger, the school board and the administration for allowing the winter season to move forward. In the middle of a global pandemic, we successfully were able to allow a sports season to happen with safety as our No. 1 priority.
"We gave them a sense of normalcy and the ability to be with their peers."
WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Franklin co-op 148.225, *Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 139.325, *Verona/Edgewood 137.625, Middleton 136.325, Waukesha 135.8, Milton/Edgerton 134.65, Sun Prairie 132.875, Waunakee/DeForest 126.125, Janesville Parker 119.35, Janesville Craig 111.5
*qualified for state meet
INDIVIDUAL EVENTS AND ALL-AROUND
Top five in each event qualified for state
Vault--Anna Lauber (Fra) 9.425, Olivia Rebout (JC) 9.4, Hannah Hawk (Fra) 9.3, Emilie Rochon (Fra) 9.25, Taylor Engelkes (Mid) 9.15, Ella Crowley (V/E) 9.15, Martha Guelker (SP) 9.15.
Uneven bars--Rebout 9.45, Brielle Lauber (Fra) 9.4, Izzy Wong (Fra) 9.0, Ireland Olstad (M/E) 9.0, Kinley Hogan-Quam (Fra) 9.0.
Beam--Sam Burge (Muk) 9.5, A. Lauber 9.475, Araceli De Leo Lopez (Fra) 9.425, Hawk 9.225, Therese Missiaen (Fra) 9.15, Crowley 9.15, Kaitlyn Huebner (Muk) 9.15.
Floor--Burge 9.5, B. Lauber 9.5, Audrey Korns (Wau) 9.475, Olstad 9.425, Rochon 9.425.
All-around--Rebout 36.35, Crowley 36.1, Martini 35.925, Olstad 35.750, Engelkes 35.3. 8. Hannah Dunk (M/E) 33.95.