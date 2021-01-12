Janesville Craig's young gymnastics team finally got its first taste of competition Tuesday night.
Olivia Rebout won every event and the all-around, but Whitewater pushed passed the Cougars 110.15-107.2 in a nonconference meet.
"Our girls did pretty well considering it was our first meet," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "Lots of first-meet jitters. This year is really all about giving kids an opportunity. We have a very young, inexperienced team that will hopefully improve as we go on.
"Olivia had a great start to the season. She and Charli (Degarmo) are our only returnees from a senior-laden group last year."
Rebout won with marks of 9.05 on vault, 9.025 on uneven bars, 8.2 on balance beam and 8.95 on floor. Her 35.225 all-around score was more than six points clear of her closest competitor.
Degarmo was second on floor and beam and third on vault.
WHITEWATER 110.15, CRAIG 107.2
Vault--Olivia Rebout (C)-9.05, Halee Peters (W)- 8.25, Charli Degarmo (C) 8.15.
Bars--Rebout 9.025, Peters 6.95, Jenna Caldwell (W) 6.575.
Beam--Rebout 8.2, Degarmo 7.95, Caldwell 7.3.
Floor--Rebout 8.95, Degarmo 7.975, Anna Ejnik (W) 7.3752.
All-around--Rebout 35.225, Peters 29.2, Caldwell 28.925.