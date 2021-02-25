JANESVILLE
Olivia Rebout has always had the talent.
The Janesville Craig junior is one of the top gymnasts in southern Wisconsin. She finished fifth on vault and 16th in the all-around at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet.
This season, though, Rebout has taken her skill set to the next level, and Craig coach Jean Welch said there is a clear-cut reason for that.
“Olivia is just mentally tougher than she was last year and as a freshman,” Welch said. “She doesn’t let the pressure of performing at such a high level get to her as much.”
Rebout agrees.
“I was definitely harder on myself last year than I was this year,” Rebout said. “And that’s made a big difference. If I have a vault that I don’t think was my best, or a floor routine I thought could’ve been better, I’m able to put it behind me much easier.”
Although she didn’t think her all-around performance at the Mukwonago Sectional was her best of the season, her score of 36.35 was good enough to win and send her off to state for the second straight season.
She will compete in Session II of Saturday’s state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Rebout won uneven bars and was second on vault at the sectional meet and will stick with the same routines that got her there on each apparatus at state.
Her Pike Yurchenko is her signature move on vault, and Welch said that if she sticks it at state, her score very well might be good enough to win. She has added a backhand spring with a back tuck on balance beam and a front handspring with a front layout on floor exercise.
“You don’t normally change things up as far as your routines go before the state meet,” Welch said. “Olivia is very comfortable now with all her routines. It’s just a matter of going out and executing them.”
Gymnasts get one routine on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, and two vaults at the state meet.
Rebout joined Badger Gymnastics out of Madison in the offseason and credits the coaching staff there with helping her to perfect routines on each apparatus and with elevating the skill level for each routine.
Practicing at Craig on a daily basis was difficult because of COVID-related guidelines and the fact that right now, Rebout is only in school Tuesday and Thursday while learning virtually Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Nobody really knew what to expect as far as whether we’d have a (high school) season or not,” Rebout said. “I’m missing out on so many things by not being in school full-time, but at least we’ve had a gymnastics season.”
Rebout is hopeful of a top-6 finish and a spot on the podium in both vault and uneven bars, but she hopes a solid routine on floor and beam could earn an all-around medal, as well.
“It’s just matter of sticking the routines,” Rebout said. “But more than anything, you just want to go up there and do your best and have fun.
“The best thing about state this year is that I know I won’t be as nervous or put as much pressure on myself as I did last year.”
Coupled with a strong skill set, a mentally tougher Olivia Rebout could clean up at the state meet.