Olivia Rebout capped off another successful season by winning two medals at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids.
The Janesville Craig junior tied for fourth on vault and was sixth on uneven bars to find the podium and added an eighth-place finish in all-around.
Rebout moved up one place from a fifth-place finish a year ago on vault with a score of 9.50. Isabella Bins of Hamilton won the event with a score of 9.625.
”Olivia really rocked it tonight, coming through under pressure against the state’s best,” Craig coach Jean Welch said.
“It was a shorter season, so she had less time to get things together. We’re very proud of her performance.”
On uneven bars, Rebout's score of 9.25 was good for sixth place. Miranda Knabe of Menomonee Falls/Germantown co-op team won with a score of 9.50. Lake Geneva Badger/Burliongton's Wylde Chupich just missed a medal in the event, finishing seventh with a score of 9.175. Milton's Ireland Olstad was 16th.
On floor exercise, Chupich finished third and added a fifth-place finish in the all-around.
The Badger/Burlington co-op team finished third in the team portion of the state meet.
At the Division 2 state meet in La Crosse, Elkhorn Area junior Elizabeth Lockhart finished fifth on vault. Elkhorn senior Lyndsay Ryan was 12th in all-around.