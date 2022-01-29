Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Craig finished third and Janesville Parker seventh in the White Division of the Spartan Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday at Madison Memorial.
Sauk Prairie won the team title with a score of 128.275. Craig finished third with 124.55 and Parker seventh at 118.275.
Olivia Rebout led the way for Janesville gymnasts. The Craig senior won vaulting and finished second in the all-around.
"Our girls had a pretty good day.," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "We got Olivia back. Today was her first meet returning as an all-around. She battled through and had a good day."
Parker was led by Jenna Runaas' sixth-place finish on balance beam.
"We were up against some tough competition yet placed and improved on most events," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said.
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
WHITE DIVISION
Team scores—Sauk Prairie 128.275, Waupun 125.55, Janesville Craig 124.55, Waunakee/DeForest 123.70, Madison West 123.25, Stevens Point 123.225, Janesville Parker 118.275, Waterford 111.25.
Vault—1. Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.85; 2. Abby Roecker (Waup) 8.75; 3. Charli DeGarmo (JC) 8.55.
Uneven bars—1. Alexa Harris (MW) 8.7; 2. Rebout (JC) 8.65; 3. Roecker (Waup) 8.25.
Balance beam—1. Harris (MW) 9.2; 2. Riley Keene (SP) 9.0; 3. Rebout (JC) 8.4.
Floor exercise—1. Harris (MW) 9.35; 2. Sara Nehring (Sauk) 9.1; 3. McKenna Breunig (Sauk) 9.0.
All-around—1. Harris (MW) 35.4; 2. Rebout (JC) 34.425; 3. Roecker (Waup) 33.725.
