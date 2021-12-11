Olivia Rebout won on uneven bars and finished third in the all-around to lead Janesville Craig's gymnastics team to a fourth-place finish at the Craig Invitational on Saturday.
Mount Horeb won the team title with 138.325, with Madison United second at 133.7. Craig finished with 129.35, while Janesville Parker was seventh with 118.375.
Craig coach Jean Welch was pleased with her team's performance for the first time out this season.
"I thought the girls stepped up and competed really well," Welch said. "Olivia is the only senior, and all she did in her first meet was go out and break the school record on bars. She had a 9.575, which broke the old record of 9.55 set by Becky Schneider in 2010."
Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner was also pleased with how her young team started the season.
"The Lady Vikings brought their enthusiasm to the Cougar Invite today," Jegerlehner said. "We had a lot of great things come from seniors Amber Schoville and Georgia Seefeld, along with juniors Rylee Jordan, Jenna Runaas & Karlie Zimmermann."
Craig Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Mount Horeb 138.325, United 133.7, Madison Memorial 132.95, Janesville Craig 129.35, Milton/Edgerton 127.25, Madison West 121.45, Janesville Parker 118.375, Whitewater 104.0
EVENT RESULTS
Vault--1. Samaria Ownby (U) 9.45; 2. Olivia Rebout (JC) and Sydney Stoenner (MH) 9.15