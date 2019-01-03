High school gymnastics meets do not get much closer than Thursday’s event at Janesville Craig.
Craig’s Olivia Rebout won on uneven bars and captured the all-around, but Craig lost a heartbreaker of a Big Eight Conference dual meet, 127.65-127.6, to Verona/Edgewood.
“This was clearly a very close meet,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “Our girls actually had a very nice meet; the mistakes we made were mainly on new skills. I was very pleased with the way they performed their floor routines especially.”
Rebout scored 8.9 on bars to finish atop the all-around at 32.85. Teammate Ariyana Stalsberg won on vault.
Craig travels to Madison West next Thursday.
VERONA/EDGEWOOD 127.65, CRAIG 127.6
Vault—Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 8.45, Gracie Hill (JC) 8.3, Paulina Rodriguez (VME) 8.25
Bars—Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.9, Alyssa Fischer (VME) 8.3, Maggie Veak (VME) 8.2
Beam—Hailey Dohnal (VME) 8.5, Stalsberg (JC) 8.4, Veak (VME) 8.4
Floor—(tie) Veak, Dohnal 8.2 each, Caci Hazeltine (JC) 8.15
All-Around—Rebout (JC) 32.85, Fischer (VME) 32.25, Dohnal (VME) 32.0
West 122.925, Parker 102.725—Alex DeAngeles won two events and the all-around to lead the host Regents to victory.
WEST 122.925, PARKER 102.725
Vault— Maggie Lee, 8.7
Bars—Alex DeAngeles, 8.225
Beam—Ava Shager, 8.1
Floor—DeAngeles, 8.2
All-around—DeAngeles, 32.075
