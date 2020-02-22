Olivia Rebout stole the show at the Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet Saturday.
The Janesville Craig sophomore won two events and the all-around to lead the Cougars to a fifth-place finish.
Madison Memorial won the meet with a score of 140.025, with Middleton second at 137.35.
Craig scored 131.175 to finish fifth and Janesville Parker was eighth at 117.2.
Rebout won vault with a 9.4 and uneven bars with a 9.175. Her winning all-around score was 36.45. She was also second on balance beam.
"Olivia had a really special day today," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "She has worked extremely hard to up her game for conference and sectionals, and it's definitely paying off.
"And as a team, our girls had a good day today. Everyone competed really well resulting in a good team score."
Parker's Kyslee Schliem was eight in all-around.
"The gymnasts worked hard this past week," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "They increased their difficulty, and it's reflecting in our scores."
Craig and Parker compete in the Burlington Sectional on Friday.
Big Eight Meet
TEAM SCORES
Madison Memorial 140.025, Middleton 137.35, Verona/Mount Horeb 133.925, Sun Prairie 132.7, Janesville Craig 131.175, Madison West 127.95, Madison United 123.1, Janesville Parker 117.2
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Vault--1. Olivia Rebout (JC) 9.4; 2. Tea Hellen (MM) 9.35; 3. Ellie Studier (SP) 9.2
Uneven bars--1. Rebout (JC) 9.175; 2. Thea Bender (MU) 9.0; 3. Lucy Hellenbrand (Midd) 8.975
Balance beam--1. Hellen (MM) 9.15; 2. Rebout (JC) 9.0; 3. Sarah Hershberger (MM) 8.875
Floor exercise--1. Taylor Engelkes (Mid) 9.35; 2. Bender (MU) 9.25; 3. Hailey Dohnal (VMH) 9.225
All-around--1. Rebout (JC) 36.45; 2. Hellen (MM) 35.8; 3. Engelkes (Mid) 34.975