JANESVILLE
Olivia Rebout took a break from gymnastics.
She started participating when she was 3 years old but eventually wanted to branch out, try new things and make sure she didn’t like other sports more.
Being away from the mats only fueled Rebout more.
“I just missed the friends that I made and the dedication and hard work that went into it,” Rebout said. “I always love to make goals for myself, and gymnastics is a lot about that. That’s what I like about it.”
Rebout has continued resetting the bar for herself ever since.
Now a sophomore at Janesville Craig, she has enjoyed a breakout high school season and is peaking at the very best time.
She won two individual events and the all-around at the Big Eight Conference meet last weekend and was named the conference’s gymnast of the year. Craig head coach Jean Welch called it the culmination of a great season that included a lot of hard work.
Except Rebout has since ensured that it was no culmination at all.
Rebout won a WIAA Division 1 sectional title on uneven bars Friday at Burlington and finished in the top five to qualify for state on balance beam, vault and in the all-around.
She will compete at the state individual tournament Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
“Last year, as a freshman, she kind of got a taste of things,” said Welch, the Big Eight coach of the year. “Sometimes it’s weird going from club to high school, because the scoring, things are worth different (scores).
“So she had a good year last year. But she’s really stepped things up this year. She came in with more of a determination.”
Rebout won the Big Eight title on bars as a freshman. But she said she added a variety of new skills to her repertoire while competing for the CSA club team in Janesville that have allowed her scores on every apparatus to increase.
“I definitely did a lot more (work),” Rebout said.
At the Big Eight meet Feb. 22 at Madison Memorial, Rebout proved her work had paid off.
She scored 9.175 to defend her conference title on uneven bars and posted a 9.4 to win vault, as well. She took second on beam with a 9.0, which put the thought of scoring at least a 9 in every event in her mind. An 8.875 on floor still left her with an all-around total of 36.45, which was 0.65 better than her nearest conference competitor.
“I was just trying to get every skill that I’ve worked on and everything new worked into that one day,” Rebout said. “It was good. It was fun.
“The first event was vault, and I did really good, so I got a lot of strength throughout the meet from that.”
The momentum carried over into this week.
Rebout set new season highs on uneven bars, beam and all-around at the sectional meet, including scoring 9.5 to tie for first on bars. She scored 9.3 to take second on vault and 9.175 to finish in a four-way tie for third on beam. Her all-around scored of 36.625 placed her fifth, but she was just 0.15 points out of third place.
“She has upped her difficulty a little on everything, really,” Welch said. “That helps, because you get more bonuses. And then she’s just been really consistent and confident.
“She works really hard, is a good kid, good student. She is quiet and a real team player—just as happy when the other kids do well as when she does well.”
Rebout also remains extremely goal-oriented.
She continues pushing herself even despite her recent high scores.
“I need to get my passes on my floor (routine) much stronger,” Rebout said before the sectional meet. “I’m planning on getting my tumbling better and getting my beam all cleaned up.
“There’s always things you can work on in gymnastics and get better at.
“My goals are not really about the scoring, it’s more about how well I do my skills and perform.”
The scores have been speaking for themselves.
On Saturday, Rebout will get her first taste of competition at the WIAA state meet.
With two years left, she has plenty of time to keep pushing her boundaries. And it is safe to say she will not be taking any more breaks from the sport she loves.
“I’m at Level 9 (out of 10) in club,” Rebout said. “This next year, I’m hoping to do Level 9 again—keep doing the skills that I’m at, and just adding a few extra things along the way.
“In the future, I hope to have a lot more skills.”