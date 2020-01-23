Janesville's high school gymnastics programs each lost a Big Eight Conference dual meet Thursday night.
Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout won the all-around (34.65), uneven bars (9.325) and floor (8.775), but the visiting Cougars lost 133.225-128 at Middleton.
"We saw some good improvements on bars and floor especially," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "We're still working at upgrades and battling through nagging injuries. I was proud of the effort they showed tonight."
Parker fell 128.75-113.8 to visiting Sun Prairie.
The Vikings were led by Jenna Runaas, who was third on beam (8.1) and all-around (30.3).
"Jenna had a great meet," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "Our falls on beam are decreasing. Our motivation to try bigger skills and confidence to perform them are increasing our team score."
Craig's next meet is Thursday at Verona. Parker competes Friday at Elkhorn.
MIDDLETON 133.225, CRAIG 128
Vault--Taylor Englekes (M) 8.7, Megg Weiler (M) 8.625, Olivia Rebout (C) 8.6.
Bars--Rebout 9.325, Weiler 8.475, Ella Mock (M) 8.4.
Beam--Mock 8.45, Weiler n/a, Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.1.
Floor--Rebout 8.775, Englekes 8.725, Weiler 8.35.
All-Around--Rebout 34.65, Weiler 33.55, Englekes 33.325.
SUN PRAIRIE 128.75, PARKER 113.8
Beam--Taylor Smith (SP) 8.4, Ellie Studier (SP) 8.35, Jenna Runaas (P) 8.1.
Floor--Smith 8.9, Natalia Figueroa (SP) 8.2, Haleigh Komprood (P) 8.0.
Bars--Amelia McDermott (SP) 7.95, Figueroa 7.9, Studier 7.5.
Vault--Studier 9.05, Figueroa 8.45, McDermott 8.4.
All-around--Studier 32.45, Figueroa 32.3, Runaas 30.3.