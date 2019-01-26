Janesville Craig’s Olivia Rebout finished in the top 10 in three events and the all around to lead city gymnasts who participated in the two-division Spartan Invitational at Madison Memorial High on Saturday.

Rebout finished eighth in the all-around with a 34.75 score that helped the Cougars finish seventh in the Green Division competition.

“We had a pretty good team score, especially against some very tough competition,” said Craig coach Jean Welch. “Our girls did a nice job. We just had a couple mistakes on beam that cost us.”

Craig’s Ariyana Stalsberg was 12th in the all-around with 34.125 points. Stalsberg’s top finish was eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.05 score.

“That was a beautiful routine,” Welch said.

Janesville Parker’s Haleigh Komprood was the top Vikings finisher in each event. The Vikings finished eighth in the White Division.

Spartan Invitational

GREEN DIVISION

TEAM RESULTS

Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall (FMOW), 146.875; Badger/Union Grove/Wilmot (BUW), 144; Madison Memorial, 135.9; Sun Prairie, 134.75; Waunakee/DeForest, 133.375; Stevens Point, 132.85; Janesville Craig, 131.7; Middleton, 128.2.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS

(Winners; Craig top finisher)

Floor exercise—1. Maddy Bronson (BUW), 9.55; T8. Ariyana Stalberg (JC), 9.05.

Balance beam—Malia Bronson (BUW), 9.5; 10. Olivia Rebout (JC), 8.7.

Vault—1. Maddy Bronson (BUW), 9.5; T7. Olivia Rebout (JC), 9.05.

Uneven bars—1. Holli Anderson (FMOW), 9.475; 10. Olivia Rebout (JC), 8.6.

All-around—1. Holli Anderson (FMOW), 37.15; 8. Olivia Rebout (JC), 34.75; 12. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC), 34.125.

WHITE DIVISION

TEAM RESULTS

Verona/Madison East, 132.075; Madison West, 130.9; Waupun, 128.55; Eau Claire, 128.325; Waterford, 127; United, 118.8; La Crosse, 112.625; Parker, 107.85.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS

(Winners; Parker top finisher)

Floor exercise—1. Thea Bender (Un), 9.5; 28. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 7.5.

Balance beam—1. Hailey Dohnal (V/ME), 8.65; 24. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 7.050.

Vaulting—1. Thea Bender (Un), 9.25; 25. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 7.85.

Uneven bars—1. Alex DeAngeles (MW), 8.55; 30. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 6.3.

All-around—1. Thea Bender (Un), 35.7; 21. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 28.7; 22. Rylee Bierman (JP), 26.55.

