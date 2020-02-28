Olivia Rebout's standout gymnastics season continued Friday night.
The Janesville Craig sophomore, recently named Big Eight Conference gymnast of the year, qualified for the WIAA state meet in three of four individual events and the all-around out of the Division 1 Burlington Sectional.
Rebout tied for the sectional title with a 9.5 score on uneven bars, took second with a 9.3 on vault, tied for third with a 9.175 on balance beam and was fifth in the all-around with a 36.625.
The top five finishers in each event and top two teams from each sectional advance to state.
"Our girls had a good, strong meet to finish the season. Olivia looked great tonight, with season-high bar, beam and all-around scores of the season for her," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "This is one of the best sectionals in the state, and to come away with a championship, as well as second- and third-place event finishes is phenomenal."
Milton/Edgerton tied for second with Burlington/Badger, so both teams qualified for state.
Milton/Edgerton was led by sophomore Ireland Olstad's third-place finish on beam.
Division 1 Burlington Sectional
Top two teams and top five finishers in each event advance to state
TEAM SCORES
Wilmot co-op 141.825, Burlington/Badger 138.9, Milton/Edgerton 138.9, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 131.675, Janesville Craig 130.9, Janesville Parker 112.85
STATE QUALIFIERS IN EACH EVENT
Floor--Jadyn Pye (Wil) 9.525, Maggie Losch (Kenosha), 9.5, Annie Murphy (Wil) 9.35, Grace Corcoran (Ken) 9.275, Kylie Kramer (B/B) 9.25.
Vault--Murphy 9.35, Olivia Rebout (Craig) 9.3, Hannah Dunk (M/E) 9.275, Losch 9.25, Ava Trent (B/B) 9.2, Angelina Riley (Ken) 9.2.
Bars--Rebout 9.5, Gracie Moran (Waukesha West) 9.5, Maya Rios (Ken) 9.425, Murphy 9.4, Pye 9.35.
Beam--Riley 9.55, Malia Bronson (Wil) 9.525, Ireland Olstad (M/E) 9.175, Corcoran 9.175, Rebout 9.175, Losch 9.175.
All-around--Losch 37.0, Murphy 36.95, Pye 36.775, Moran 36.725, Rebout 36.625.
- Elkhorn second in own D2 sectional--Elkhorn hosted the area Division 2 sectional and took second place as a team to qualify for the state meet.
Elizabeth Lockhart had top-five finishes in three of four events to lead the Elks.
Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Whitefish Bay 143.45, Elkhorn 137.3, West Bend East 132.7, Jeffesron 126.825, Valders/Roncalli 123.25, Waterford 122, Port Washington 119.025, Whitewater 113.125, Shorewood 109
STATE QUALIFIERS IN EACH EVENT
Vault--Addie Gallun (WB) 9.475, Elizabeth Lockhart (Elk) 8.975, Anneh Britz (WB) 8.9, Lyndsay Ryan (Elk), 8.725, Kate Graham (WB) 8.65.
Uneven bars--Gallun 9.55, Graham 9.0, Marlie Lockhart (Elk) 8.825, Britz 8.8, E. Lockhart 8.6.
Beam--Jordyn Wedemayer (WBE) 9.125, Britz 9.1, Gallun 9.1, Ryan 9.075, Kayla Gehrmann (Jef) 9.0.
Floor--Gallun 9.175, Paige Rummel (WBE) 9.05, Britz 9.0, Sarah Kirchner (WB) 8.975, E. Lockhart 8.95.