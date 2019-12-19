Janesville Parker’s gymnastics team began the Big Eight Conference dual meet season with a win Thursday night.

Jenna Runaas won vault and balance beam to lead the Vikings to a 111.9-108.325 win over Madison United.

Rylee Bierman also won floor exercise for Parker.

“It was a great feeling and an awesome kickoff to our season,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “Our girls were more confident, more solid and looked like gymnasts.

“I’m looking forward to what these next three months look like for us. We haven’t had a solid start to our season since the years of Cara Fleming, Brecklin Skaleski and Haleigh Leisten in 2013.”

PARKER 111.9, MADISON UNITED 108.325INDIVIDUAL RESULTSVault—1. Jenna Runaas (P) 7.9; 2. Casey Webber (M) 7.8; 3. Rylee Bierman (P) 7.75

Balance beam—1. Runaas (P) 7.75; 2. Webber (M) 7.65; 3. Amber Schoville (P) 7.4

Uneven bars—1. Thea Bender (M) 8.175; 2. Webber (M) and Abby Radtke (P) 6.925

Floor exercise—1. Bierman (P) 7.9; 2. Webber (M) 7.775; 3. Runaas (P) 7.6

All-around—1. Webber (W) 30.15; Runaas () 29.75; 3. Radtke (P) 28.6

Craig 135.4, West 127.1—Olivia Rebout won two events and the all-around to lead the Cougars to the Big Eight Conference dual meet win.

Ariyana Stalsberg also won two events for Craig, which was competing in its conference opener.

“Our girls had a really nice meet tonight,” Craig coach Jean Welch. “I was proud of the way they performed.

“Ari had a fantastic vault tonight for the evening’s highest score. And we had two girls score over 35 in the all-around, which is very good, especially this early in the season.”

Craig is off until Jan. 9.

CRAIG 135.4, WEST 127.1INDIVIDUAL RESULTSFloor exercise—1. Ariyana Stalsberg (C) 9.3; 2. Olivia Rebout (C) 8.85; 3. Gracie Hill (C) and Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.45

Balance beam—1. Rebout (C) 8.95; 2. Stalsberg (C) 8.55; 3. Maya Schneider (W) and DeGarmo (C) 8.45

Uneven bars—1. Rebout (C) 8.95; 2. Stalsberg (C) 8,.1; 3. DeGarmo (C) 7.95

Floor exercise—1. Stalsberg (C) 9.1; 2. Rebout (C) 8.8; 3. Schneider (W) 8.5

All-around—Rebout (C) 35.5; 2. Stalsberg (C) 35.05; 3. DeGarmo (C) 33.1