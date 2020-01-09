Janesville’s high school gymnastics teams suffered Big Eight Conference defeats Thursday night.

Craig’s Olivia Rebout had a solid night at home against Madison Memorial. She won floor exercise (9.05) and uneven bars (9.375) on the way to taking the all-around (35.6).

But the Cougars, without three of their top five varsity competitors, fell 137.35-124.3.

“We were a bit shorthanded tonight, with three of our top five varsity girls out with injuries,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “The kids who filled in did a real nice job. Olivia had a really nice meet. Her bar routine was her best so far, and she also had a season-high on floor.”

Gracie Hill was third in the all-around thanks to a team-best finish of fourth on beam.

Parker freshman Jenna Runaas finished third in the all-around, but the co-op of Verona/Mount Horeb/Edgewood beat Parker 131.4-112.45.

Rylee Bierman had a 7.825 to finish fourth on floor for the Vikings, while Runaas had an 8.0 score on vault to take fourth.

“Once again, Parker gymnastics increased our overall team score,” Vikings coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “My goal is that we continuously increase our individual scores each meet, resulting in our team score rising.”

MADISON MEMORIAL 137.35, CRAIG 124.3All-around—Olivia Rebout (C) 35.6, Sarah Hershberger (M) 34.05, Gracie Hill (C) 31.25.

Vault—Tea Hellen (M) 9.0, Rebout 8.75, Alexa Schaefer (M) 8.5.

Bars—Rebout 9.375, Alyssa Rios (M) 8.55, Kate Yehle (M) 8.025.

Beam—Hellen 9.25, Schaefer 9.05, Hershberger 8.875.

Floor—Rebout 9.05, Hershberger 9.0, Yehle 8.975.

VERONA CO-OP 131.4, PARKER 112.45All-around—Hailey Dohnal (V) 33.6, Ella Crowley (V) 33.475, Jenna Runaas (P) 28.825.

Vault—Crowley 8.25, Katie Ryan (V) 8.2, Kayla Wagner (V) 8.175.

Bars—Crowley 8.225, Wagner 7.95, Dohnal 7.8

Floor—Dohnal 9.1, Crowley 8.6, Ryan 8.1.

Beam—Ryan 8.775, Dohnal 8.725, Crowley 8.4.