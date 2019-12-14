Janesville Craig's gymnastics team began the season on a high note Saturday.

The Cougars finished second at the eight-team Craig Invitational.

Mount Horeb won the team title with a score of 140.15, with Craig second at 132.7.

Milton finished fourth and Janesville Parker seventh.

Olivia Rebout won the uneven bars and finished second in the all-around to lead Craig.

"Our girls had a really good day, especially for our first meet of the season," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "We had at least two kids on the podium in almost every event, so it was a strong start for us.

"I was really proud of the way all the girls competed. There is definitely room for improvement, but this was an excellent start for us."

Parker finished with a score of 110.45.

"Last season, the team didn't break a 110 all season," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "This year, we started out at a 110. We easily can increase this team score."

Craig Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Mount Horeb 140.15, Janesville Craig 132.7, Madison Memorial 131.575, Milton 129.225, Madison West 123.4, Whitewater 111.225, Janesville Parker 110.45, Madison United 90.575

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Balance beam--1. Drea O'Connell (MH) 9.15; 2. Grace O'Neil (MH) 9.125; 3. Ireland Olstad (Mil) 9.1; 4. Sarah Hershberger (MM) 9.025; 5. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 9.0; 6. Tea Hellen (MM) and Brooke Girard (Mil) 8.975

Vault--1. O'Connell (MH) 9.45; 2. Sydney Stoenner (MH) 9.1; 3. Hellen (MM) and Olivia Rebout (JC) 9.0; 5. Girard (Mil) 8.95; 6. Elisa Weier (MH) and Stalsberg (JC) 8.8

Uneven bars--1. Rebout (JC) 9.075; 2. O'Connell (MH) 9.0; 3. Thea Bender (MU) 8.875; 4. Charli DeGarmo (JC) 8.475; 5. Elisa Weier (MH) 8.1; 6. Stalsberg (JC) 7.975

Floor exercise--1. O'Connell (MH) 9.4; 2. O'Neil (MH) 8.95; 3. Stoenner (MH) 8.925; 4. Weier (MH) 8.75; 5. Stalsberg (JC) and Rebout (JC) 8.6

All-around--1. O'Connell (MH) 37.0; 2. Rebout (JC) 35.5; 3. O'Neil (MH) 34.775; 4. Stalsberg (JC) 34.375; 5. Weier (MH) 34.15; 6. Girard (Mil) 34.125