Ariyana Stalsberg led Janesville Craig’s gymnastics team to a Big Eight Conference victory Thursday night.
Stalsberg won uneven bars and floor exercise, along with the all-around, to lift Craig to a 129.075-127.925 win over Madison West.
Craig, which improved to 2-1 in Big Eight duals, scored its highest point total of the season.
“This was a really good meet for our girls,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “They bounced back great after a close one last week.
“We’re seeing some good improvements in their routines. It’s still early, but it’s good to see the scores and performances heading in the right direction.”
Craig’s Phoebe Werner was second in both vault and the all-around.
Craig competes at the Purgolder Invitational on Saturday.
CRAIG 129.075, WEST 127.925
Vault—Maggie Lee (W) 8.325; 2. Sarah Huxtable (W) and Phoebe Werner(C) 8.3
Uneven bars—1. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 8.25; 2. Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.1; 3. Alex DeAngeles (W)—8.05
Balance beam—1. Ava Stager (W) 8.525; 2. Gracie Hill (C) 8.35; 3. Stalsberg (C) 8.175
Floor exercise—1. Stalsberg (C) 8.75; 2. Werner (C) 8.55; 3. DeAngeles (W) 8.475
All-around—1. Stalsberg (C) 33.175; 2. DeAngeles (W) 32.5; 3. Rebout (C) 32.05
Engelkes leads Middleton past Parker—Taylor Engelkes won all four events plus the all-around Thursday night to lead Middleton to a 129.925-103.2 win over Parker.
“The gymnasts worked hard to execute more difficult skills they acquired this past month,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said of her team. “It was nice to see my girls compete routines with increased difficulty, which will eventually impact our team score.”
MIDDLETON 129.925, PARKER 103.2
Vault—Engelkes (M) 8.35; 2. Emily Bernd (M) 8.2; 3. Mattie Joers (M) 8.025
Balance beam—1. Taylor Engelkes (M) 8.975; 2. Ella Mock (M) 8.6; 3. Bernd (M) 8.5
Uneven bars—1. Engelkes (M) 8.6; 2. Allie Rice (M) 8.05; 3. Mock (M) 7.55
Floor exercise—1. Engelkes (M) 8.55; 2. Mock (M) 8.225; 3. Emily Bernd (M) 7.8
All-around—Engelkes (M) 34.475; 2. Bernd (M) 31.8; 3. Rice (M) 31.25
