JANESVILLE

Olivia Rebout admitted to feeling some nerves in her first Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet.

The Janesville Craig freshman didn't show them once her routine started on her favorite apparatus, the uneven bars.

Rebout claimed the conference title in the event, helping the Cougars to a third-place team finish with 132.30 points. Sun Prairie won the Big Eight crown with 135.35, edging Madison Memorial by less than a point. Janesville Parker was eighth.

"I'm happy with that; they had a great meet," Craig coach Jean Welch said of her gymnasts. "They really brought it today.

"It's pretty cool (for Olivia). She's a hard worker. She's been hitting her routines, but there's always been a little something (for a deduction). Today she just really nailed it."

Rebout's score of 9.05 on the bars put her atop the podium in the event by a full quarter of a point. She also finished seventh in the all-around.

"I just really wanted to do my best today, because it was a big meet that I'd never been in before," Rebout said. "I felt a lot of pressure. I could've done better (overall), but I'll try to pick it up at sectionals."

Craig junior Ariyana Stalsberg had the team's best finish in the all-around, taking sixth. She scored 9.05 to finish second in floor routine and was also fifth on bars.

"Ari did great on everything, but that was a beautiful floor routine," Welch said. "This group, each meet we can see them getting more and more confident. It's a good feeling going into sectionals."

Sun Prairie's Amelia McDermott and Middleton's Jordan Baggot each scored 34.450 to tie for the Big Eight all-around title.

Craig's Gracie Hill scored 8.80 to finish sixth on beam, giving Craig six medalists on the day.

While Parker--which saw two competitors go out with injuries this week--did not find the podium, head coach Heidi Jegerlehner said she has been impressed with her team's improvement from the start of the season to the end.

"We had a really nice high score on floor routine," Jegerlehner said. "I think seeing the tougher competition here in the conference upped their game.

"We have a freshman, Abby Radtke, and she started off the season about two points lower in some of these events. So I'm just happy that we are rounding out the end of the season on a positive note."

The area Division 1 sectional meet is Thursday at Burlington.

Cougars honor Welch

The Craig gym was flooded Saturday with blue T-shirts made up to honor Cougars head coach Jean Welch.

Welch was celebrating 30 years of coaching Craig.

In that span, Craig has a 136-76 mark in Big Eight dual meets, including 23 winning seasons. Welch has coached 16 state qualifiers, including three state champions.

TEAM SCORES

Sun Prairie 135.35, Madison Memorial 134.65, Craig 132.3, Verona 131.75, Madison West 131.175, Middleton 130.825, Madison United 119.575, Parker 108.725

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Beam—Thea Bender (MU) 9.35, Abby Nowicki (SP) 9.2, Alex DeAngeles (MW) 8.95

Floor—Jordan Baggot (M) 9.3, Ariyana Stalsberg (Craig) 9.05, Jaya Carlson (MM) 9.0

Bars—Olivia Rebout (Craig) 9.05, Bender 8.8, Amelia McDermott (SP) 8.55

Vault—Tea Hellen (MM) 9.0, Carlson 9.0, McDermott 8.9

All Around—McDermott 34.45, Baggot 34.45, Carlson 34.325

TOP EIGHT JANESVILLE RESULTS

Beam—8. Gracie Hill (C) 8.80

Floor—2. Stalsberg (C) 9.05

Bars—1. Rebout 9.05, 5. Stalsberg 8.375

All Around—6. Stalsberg 33.975, 7. Rebout 33.525