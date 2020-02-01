The Janesville Craig gymnastics team finished fourth, and Janesville Parker was eighth in their division of the Spartan Invite at Madison Memorial High on Saturday.
Waunakee/DeForest won the division with 131.775 points. Madison West was second with 128.3.
Craig finished with 128. Parker had 112.35.
“I am extremely proud of the way our girls competed today,” Craig coach Jean Welch said in an email. “We’ve had some struggles of late, but today each girl really stepped up and came through.”
Charli DeGarmo and Gracie Hill led the Cougars.
DeGarmo won the all-around with a 33.65 score. That included individual event scores of 8.45 in the floor exercise, 8.3 on the beam, 8.4 in the vault and 8.5 on the uneven bars.
“Charli really had a nice meet, winning the all-around against some tough competition.”
Hill medaled on the beam and all-around.
“It was a good confidence-building meet,” Welch said.
SPARTAN INVITATION
TEAM SCORES
WHITE DIVISION
Waunakee/Deforest, 131.775; Madison West, 128.3; Eau Claire, 128; Janesville Craig, 125.2; Waterford, 124.5; United, 121.6; Sauk Prairie, 118.075; Janesville Parker, 112.35.
EVENT RESULTS
(Winner, any top 10 Craig or Parker score)
Balance beam—1. Thea Bender (Un), 8.95; 4. Gracie Hill (JC), 8.5; 7. Charli DeGarmo (JC), 8.3.
Floor exercise—1. Heidi Kuhnau (Sauk), 8.9; 9. Charli DeGarmo (JC), 8.45.
Vault—1. Maddie Weber (EC), 8.85; 9. Charli DeGarmo (JC), 8.4.
Uneven bars—1. Thea Bender (Un), 8.875; 2. Charlie DeGarmo (JC), 8.5.
All-around—1. Charli DeGarmo (JC), 33.65; 8. Gracie Hill (JC), 31.8.