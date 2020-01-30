Janesville's high school gymnasts came up short in Big Eight dual meet gymnastics Thursday night.
The Verona/Edgewood co-op team defeated Janesville Craig 133.75-122.8.
Janesville Parker fell to Middleton 131.725-108.825.
Craig's Olivia Rebout won vault and uneven bars and finished second in the all-around.
"Olivia had another good bar set, as well as a really nice vault that were the highlights tonight," Craig coach Jean Welch said.
"The girls are working hard, so that will pay off down the line."
Freshman Jenna Runaas finished second on balance beam to highlight Parker's night.
"Our varsity squad is not competing or even practicing at full capacity," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "It's disappointing to see the veterans on the team, hurt or not putting in their full potential."
Craig and Parker both compete Saturday at the Spartan Invitational at Madison Memorial.
VERONA/EDGEWOOD 133.75, CRAIG 122.8
Vault--1. Olivia Rebout (C), Haiey Dohnal (V) 9.0; 3. Ella Crowley (V) 8.4
Uneven bars--1. Rebout (C) 9.175; 2. Alyssa Fischer (V) 8.575; 3. Dohnal (V) 7.95
Balance beam--1. Crowley (V) 9.25; 2. Dohnal (V) 8.85; 3. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.2
Floor exercise--1. Dohnal (V) 9.2; 2. Katie Ryan (V) 9.025; 3. Lily Merrick (V) 8.6
All-around--1. Dohnal (V) 35.0; 2. Rebout (C) 34.4; 3. Crowley (V) 33.075
MIDDLETON 131.725, PARKER 108.825
Vault--1. Taylor Engelkes (M) 8.675; 2. Mara Allen (M) 8.3; 3. Megg Weiler (M) 8.15
Uneven bars--1. Weiler (M) and Ella Mock (M) 8.7; 3. Taylor Engelkes (M) 8.5
Balance beam--1. Weiler (M) 8.75; 2. Jenna Runaas (P) 8.55; 3. Mock (M) 8.4
Floor exercise--1. Lexi Quartaro (M) 8.45; 2. Jayden Mathias (M) 8.4; 3. Weiler (M) 8.275
All-around--1. Weiler (M) 33.875; 2. Engelkes (M) 32.4; 3. Emily Bernd (M) 31.7