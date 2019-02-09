Maddy Bronson and the Burlington co-op gymnastics team dominated the Nordy Invitationa on Saturday.

Bronson won two events and the all-around to lead Burlington to the team title with a score of 144.75. The Kenosha co-op was second and the Waukesha co-op third.

Milton finished seventh and Janesville Craig eighth.

Milton's Lindsey Heitsman had the top area finish thanks to fourth-place effort on vault. She was also ninth on all-around.

Craig's Olivia Rebout was ninth on vault and 10th in the all-around.

Nordy Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Burlington co-op 144.75, Kenosha co-op 142.925, Waukesha co-op 138.0, Menomonee Falls co-op 134.825, Brookfield co-op 132.025, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 131.45, Milton 131.075, Janesville Craig 130.975, West Allis co-op 99.875

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Vault--1. Maddy Bronson (Bur) 9.65; 2. Maggie Losch (Ken) 9.4; 3. Megan Zeller (Ken) 9.05; 4. Lindsey Heitsman (Mil) 9.0; 9. Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.75

Uneven bars--1. Bronson (Bur) 9.55; 2. Regan Cassidy (Bur) 9.35; 3. Losch (Ken) 9.15; 7. Kayla Gonsioroski (Mil) 8.9

Floor exercise--1. Annie Murphy (Bur) 9.275; 2. Losch (Ken) 9.1; 3. Drew Gersmeyer (MF) 8.95

Balance beam--1. Angelina Riley (Ken) 9.625; 2. Bronson (Bur) and Losch (Ken) 9.4

All-around--1. Bronson (Bur) 37.475; 2. Losch (Ken) 37.05; 3. Megan Zeller (Ken) 35.45; 9. Heitsman (Mil) 33.8; 10. Rebout (JC) 33.6