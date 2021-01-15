Baraboo edged Janesville Parker in a nonconference gymnastics meet Friday night.
Olivia Fernandez won three events and the all-around to lead host Baraboo to a 123.15-119.70 win.
Jenna Runaas won balance beam and was second in the all-around to highlight Parker's night.
"Parker gymnastics did a great job tonight, especially on balance beam," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "Our top four competitors stuck their beam routines and had zero falls.
"These student-athletes have worked very hard over winter break and are throwing in their new skills."
BARABOO 123.15, PARKER 119.7
Balance beam--1. Jenna Runaas (P) 8.7; 2. Rachael Laux (B) 8.25; 3. Rylee Jordan (P) 7.9
Floor exercise--1. Olivia Fernandez (B) 8.85; 2. Samantha Walter (B) 8.35; 3. Runaas (P) 8/05
Uneven bars--1. Fernandez (B) 8.05; 2. Runaas (P) 7.5; 3. Laux (B) 7.3
Vault--1. Fernandez (B) 8.375; 2. Rylee Bierman (P) 8.025; 3. Jadyn Huebing (B) 7.925
All-around--1. Fernandez (B) 32.275; 2. Runaas (P) 32.125; 3. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 29.575