After Elkhorn finished third in the WIAA Division 2 team gymnastics competition on Friday, Kaylee Frank, Jenna Heindselman and Gabby Dixon kept the momentum going during individual competition on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Frank's second-place finishes in the floor exercise (9.383) and on the uneven bars (9.45) powered her third-place all-around finish (36.567), and she came back home with three medals.

2023 WIAA state gymnastics meet

JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS01.jpg
JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS04.jpg
JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS09.jpg
JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS08.jpg
JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS07.jpg
JVG_230305_GYMNASTICS02.jpg
Janesville Craig freshman Alexis Hanson performs her giant-giant connection during the Division 1 uneven bars competition at the WIAA state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. Hanson scored 9.033 on the uneven bars and placed 12th in the all-around with a 35.433 cumulative score. She was one of just five freshmen competing in the all-around at state.
