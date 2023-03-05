After Elkhorn finished third in the WIAA Division 2 team gymnastics competition on Friday, Kaylee Frank, Jenna Heindselman and Gabby Dixon kept the momentum going during individual competition on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Frank's second-place finishes in the floor exercise (9.383) and on the uneven bars (9.45) powered her third-place all-around finish (36.567), and she came back home with three medals.
Heindselman and Dixon also picked up medals in the floor exercise and uneven bars, respectively. Heindselman was fifth in her event with a score of 9.383, while Dixon posted an 8.867 on the bars, good for sixth place. Dixon scored 34.267 points in the all-around competition and finished in 19th place.
Nicolet won the Division 2 team competition with 142.7500 points, while Elkhorn compiled 137.9167 as a team to take third behind Nicolet and the West Salem co-op (138.0000).
Division 1 tournament
In its third ever team state gymnastics berth, Janesville Craig claimed seventh with 134.3167 points. The Cougars' Big Eight foe Verona/Edgewood unseated defending state champ Franklin/Muskego for the Division 1 state champion.
Craig's best event in the team competition was vault, where they scored 34.133 points.
Freshman Alexis Hanson finished 12th in the all-around (35.433) for Craig, and sophomore Rya Arreazola placed 14th (35.067) in the Division 1 competition on Saturday.
Arreazola shined on the beam, finishing 10th with a score of 9.167 points.
"Her routine was really nice and solid," Craig coach Jean Welch said.
The Cougars' Charli Degarmo placed 18th on the beam with a score of 8.383.
"Overall it was a great meet for us and a great experience," Welch said. "We were proud of our performances."
Badger/Burlington's Addie Welch finished 16th in the all-round with 34.95 points. She placed 17th on the vault with a score of 9.117. Her teammate Lauren Milligan tied for eighth place on the floor with 9.2 points.
Milton/Edgerton's Hannah Dunk scored 9.067 on the floor and finished in 11th place.
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL GYMNASTICS TOURNAMENT
DIVISION 1 TOP FINISHERS AND TOP AREA FINISHERS
Beam—T1. Denise Ta (Verona/Edgewood) 9.517; T1. Annika Rufenacht (VE) 9.517; 10. Rya Arreazola (Janesville Craig) 9.167.
Floor—1. Maggie Pokorny (Homestead) 9.5; T8. Lauren Milligan (Badger/Burlington) 9.2; 11. Hannah Dunk (Milton/Edgerton) 9.067.
Bars—1. Rufenacht (VE) 9.483.
Vault—1. Pokorny (Homestead) 9.8; 17. Addie Welch (BB) 9.117; 24. Alexis Hanson (JC) 8.533.
All-around—1. Rufenacht (VE) 38.1; 12. Hanson (JC) 35.433; 14. Arreazola (JC) 35.067; 16. Welch (BB) 34.95.
DIVISION 2 TOP FINISHERS AND TOP ELKHORN FINISHERS
Beam—1. Abby Roecker (Waupun) 9.267.
Floor—1. Cassi Hansen (Nicolet) 9.433; 2. Kaylee Frank (Elkhorn Area) 9.383; 5. Jenna Heindselman (E) 9.35.
Bars—1. Hansen (H) 9.6; 2. Frank (E) 9.45; 6. Gabby Dixon (E) 8.867.
Vault—1. Avery Ash (Rice Lake) 9.483; 10. Frank (E) 9.283.
All-around—1. Hansen (N) 37.417; 3. Frank (E) 36.567; 19. Dixon (E) 34.267.