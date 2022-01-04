High school gymnastics

Badger East

WATERTOWN 124.925, MILTON/EDGERTON 124.6

Vault--1. Tyra Ripley (M/E) 8.45; 2. Sammy Knight (W) 8.35; 3. Ireland Olstad (M/E) 8.25

Uneven bars--1. Olstad (M/E) 8.15; 2. Mikaylah Fessler (W) 7.5; 3. Bardot Sheehy (M/E) 7.4

Balance beam--1. Olstad (M/E) 9.25; 2. Lauryn Olson (W) 8.25; 3. Lilli Ganz (M/E) 8.05

Floor exercise--1. Knight (W) 8.675; 2. Aveline Jacob (W) 8.65; 3. Morgan Cheatle (M/E) 8.5

All-around--1. Olstad (M/E) 33.95; 2. Knight (W) 32.025; 3. Jacob (W) 30.9

