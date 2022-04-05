01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Buy Now

SUN PRAIRIE

The Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday.

Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie.

Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay teams also were victorious for Craig.

“We’re trying kids in different areas to see where good fits are,” Craig coach Brandon Miles said. “Everyone is learning. That means not only the athletes but the coaches, too.”

SUN PRAIRIE 73, CRAIG 36

100 meters—Morgan Cross (SP) 13.0; 200—Audrey Seefeld (SP) 28.1; 800—Ellen Darmstadler (SP) 2:36.8; 1,600—Rylee Coleman (C).

100 high hurdles—Audrey Seefeld (SP) 16.3; 300 low hurdles—Aubrie Duprey (SP) 53.0.

400 relay—Sun Prairie 53.8; 800 relay—Avianna Hughes, Avery Donelson, Bryn McBride, Liberty Speth) 2:02.0; 1,600 relay—Craig (Speth, McBride, Kera Riley, Coleman) 4:32.9.

High jump—Clara Schuster (SP) 4-6; Long jump—Morgan Cross (SP) 14-5; Triple jump—Lauren Adams (SP) 33-2; Shot put—Jessa Alderman (C) 34-7; Discus—Alcderman (C) 108-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you