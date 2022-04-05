Sun Prairie runs past Craig in Big Eight track and field Gazette staff Apr 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIEThe Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday.Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie.Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay teams also were victorious for Craig.“We’re trying kids in different areas to see where good fits are,” Craig coach Brandon Miles said. “Everyone is learning. That means not only the athletes but the coaches, too.”SUN PRAIRIE 73, CRAIG 36100 meters—Morgan Cross (SP) 13.0; 200—Audrey Seefeld (SP) 28.1; 800—Ellen Darmstadler (SP) 2:36.8; 1,600—Rylee Coleman (C).100 high hurdles—Audrey Seefeld (SP) 16.3; 300 low hurdles—Aubrie Duprey (SP) 53.0.400 relay—Sun Prairie 53.8; 800 relay—Avianna Hughes, Avery Donelson, Bryn McBride, Liberty Speth) 2:02.0; 1,600 relay—Craig (Speth, McBride, Kera Riley, Coleman) 4:32.9.High jump—Clara Schuster (SP) 4-6; Long jump—Morgan Cross (SP) 14-5; Triple jump—Lauren Adams (SP) 33-2; Shot put—Jessa Alderman (C) 34-7; Discus—Alcderman (C) 108-3. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Girls Track Jessa Alderman Brandon Miles Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Craig High students show support for former teacher, local cancer patients with $5,000 donation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form