Girls track and field Madison West overcomes Janesville Parker's relay victories in Big Eight girls track and field meet GAZETTE STAFF Apr 26, 2023 A sweep of the relays wasn't enough for Janesville Parker to overcome Madison West in a Big Eight girls track and field dual meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Tuesday.Violet McCue won the 100 for the Vikings in 13.5, and Harper Brandenburg was first in the 200 in a time of 26.7, but the Regents swept the rest of the non-relay foot races and won the meet 76-65.Mikaya Smith, Maddie Meyer and Alivia Olson won the long jump (14 feet), shot put (24 feet, 8.25 inches) and pole vault (7 feet), respectively.Parker's next meet will be the Cougar Relays at Monterey Stadium on Friday afternoon.MADISON WEST 76, JANESVILLE PARKER 65100—1. Violet McCue (JP) 13.5. 200—1. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 26.7. 400—1. Natalie Schoer (MW) 1:04.0. t4. Makiya Smith (JP) 1:09.0. 800—1. Quinn Mangerson (MW) 2:36.5. 1,600—1. Mattie Sloan (MW) 5:28.0. 3,200—1. Violette Culp (MW) 12:35.0.100 hurdles—1. Addison Jones (JP) 17.8. 300 hurdles—1. Gwen Wieland (MW) 53.9. 3. Jones (JP) 56.2.400 relay—1. Janesville Parker (Mia Riley, Brandenburg, Schuh, Barnes) 51.3. 800 relay—1. Janesville Parker (Riley, Barnes, McCue, Schuh) 1:50.0. 1,600 relay—1. Janesville Parker (Smith, Barnes, Brandenburg, Schuh) 4:24.0.Long jump—1. Smith (JP) 14-0. Triple jump—1. Anna Walker (MW) 27-4. 2. Myalee Kuennen (JP) 26-9. High jump—1. Merritt Moreno (MW) 4-8. 4. Elizabeth Larson (JP) 4-0. Shot put—1. Maddie Meyer (JP) 24-8.25. Discus—1. Violet McCullough (MW) 97-1. 3. Meyer (JP) 73-1. Pole vault—1. Alivia Olson (JP) 7-0.