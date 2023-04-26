01STOCK_TRACK_LJ

A sweep of the relays wasn’t enough for Janesville Parker to overcome Madison West in a Big Eight girls track and field dual meet at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Tuesday.

Violet McCue won the 100 for the Vikings in 13.5, and Harper Brandenburg was first in the 200 in a time of 26.7, but the Regents swept the rest of the non-relay foot races and won the meet 76-65.

