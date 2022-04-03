Janesville Craig senior Jessa Alderman delivered a shot-put toss of 35 feet, 2 inches Saturday to finish second individually in the Madison West Relays indoor track and field meet.
Alderman’s effort led the Cougars to a 15th-place finish in the 26-team meet—marking the first time a West Relays girls competition was held.
Craig’s 3,200-meter relay crew of freshman Abigayl Anderson, senior Rylee Coleman, junior Kera Riley and freshman Julianna Moran finished third (10:15.56), and the Craig 800 relay of freshman TaMya Daniels, sophomore Avery Donielson, senior Bryn McBride and junior Liberty Speth took seventh (1:55.43).
Freedom won the team championship, followed by Madison Memorial.
Boys—The Cougars did not score in the 28-team meet, won by Schofield D.C. Everest with Verona in second place.
Craig senior Chris Wier took 12th in the 800 run (2:08.58), and the 800 relay team of sophomore Quintin Jackson, senior Maurice Jones and sophomores Dylan Tyler and Levi Booker was 12th (1:37.80).
In the shot put, Craig sophomore Austin Brandmeier was 30th (34 feet, 11 inches) and junior Rogan Thompson finished 34th (33-5).
MADISON WEST RELAYS
At UW Shell
BOYS
Team scores
Schofield D. C. Everest 59; Verona 53; Hartford 46; Mequon Homestead 43; Neenah 37; Freedom 36.5; Madison Memorial 34; Monroe 29; Madison Edgewood 27; Lake Forest (Ill.) 25; Milwaukee Marquette 25; Oregon 23; Madison West 21; Shorewood 20; Franklin 16; La Crosse Logan 16; Slinger 14; Lodi 11.5; Chippewa Falls McDonell 10; Platteville 10; Waunakee 9.5; Fond du Lac 9; Marathon 7.5; Madison East 7; Madison La Follette 4.5; Wilmot 0.5; Janesville Craig 0.
Event winners, Craig leaders
55-meter dash—1, Cassiday, V, :18.60. 200—1, Hoeppner, DCE, :22.84. 400—1, Cumberbatch, Sho, :50.31. 800—1, Zelinski, Or, 1:54.88; 12, Chris Wier, JC, 2:08.58. 1,600—1, Temple, MW, 4:33.23. 3,200—1, Anderson, CFM, 9:36.20. 55 hurdles—1, Carpenter, Mon, :07.70. 400 relay—1, LF, :44.67. 800 relay—1, LF, 1:32.98; 12, Craig (Quintin Jackson, Maurice Jones, Dylan Tyler, Levi Booker), 1:37.80. 1,600 relay—1, Oregon, 3:37.78. 3,200 relay—1, Homestead, 8:21.32. High jump—1, Thomas, ME, 6-2. Pole vault—1, Cummings, Hfd, 14-0. Long jump—1, Ward, MM, 22-4. Shot put—1, Stevens, DCE, 53-4; 30, Austin Brantmeier, JC, 34-11; 34, Rogan Thompson, JC, 33-5.
GIRLS
Team scores—Freedom 69.5; Madison Memorial 52; Mequon Homestead 51.5; Whitefish Bay 51 5; Fond du Lac 48; Schofield D.C. Everest 40.5; Oregon 34; Slinger 31; Shorewood 24; Madison Edgewood 20.5; Lodi 19; Verona 17; Waunakee 17; Fort Atkinson 17; Janesville Craig 16; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 14; La Crosse Logan 13.5; Baraboo 10; Marathon 9.5; Beaver Dam 8; Monroe 7.5; Neenah 4.5; Franklin 3.5; Madison West 3; Platteville 2.5; Hartford 1.
Event winners, Craig leaders
55-meter dash—1, Kolawole, WFB, :07.19. 200—1. Kolawole, WFB, :26.36. 400—1, Hambel, Fre, :59.09. 800—1, Hinz, Fre, 2:26.19. 1,600—1, Mlodik, DCE, 5:21.00. 3,200—1, Cutforth, MM, 10:55.49. 55 hurdles—1, Arndt, FdL, :08.20. 400 relay—1, D.C. Everest, :52.74. 800 relay—1, Divine Savior, 1:50.71; 7, Janesville Craig (TaMya Daniels, Avery Donelson, Bryn McBride, Liberty Speth), 1:55.43. 1,600 relay—1, Freedom, 4:11.60. 3,200 relay—1, Freedom, 10:02.14; 3, Janesville Craig (Abigayl Anderson, Rylee Coleman, Kera Riley, Julianna Moran), 10:15.56. High jump—1, Saleh, Waun, 5-8. Pole vault—1, Berryman, MH, 12-0. Long jump—1, Arndt, FdL, 18-2¼. Shot put—1, Wannebo, Or, 39-8; 2, Jessa Alderman, JC, 35-2; 26, Ella Beige, JC, 25-3.