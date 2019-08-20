Verona’s girls tennis team did not exactly roll out the welcome mat for Janesville Parker to open the Big Eight Conference season Tuesday.

The host Wildcats swept all seven matches and didn’t drop a game in six of the seven.

“Our conference is real strong in girls tennis and Verona is looking good,” Parker coach Steve Mickelson said. “It’s good for them (our players) to learn they have a lot of things to fine tune.”

The Vikings’ top doubles team of Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade fell 3-6, 2-6 in the closest match of the day.

Parker hosts Craig in a crosstown rivalry match at 4 p.m. Thursday.

VERONA 7, PARKER 0Singles—Meredith Conley (V) def. Lucy Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. Mary Salley (V) def. Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-0. Megan Samz (V) def. Alicia Schroeder 6-0, 6-0. Elsa Queoff (V) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Sydney Breitbach-Casey Keyes (V) def. Annie Barnes-Lydia Quade 6-3, 6-2. Samanta Breitbach-Morgan Kreuse (V) def. Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston 6-0, 6-0. Gillian Cartwright-Yasmin Khalid (V) def. Jennica McGuire-Maya Mohr 6-0, 6-0.