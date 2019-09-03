Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig continue to have success at No. 1 doubles in girls tennis.

The Vikings No. 1 team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes and the Cougars’ No. 1 squad of Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund both won their Big Eight Conference matches on Tuesday.

In addition, Parker’s No. 2 doubles team of Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes registered a victory in their home match against Sun Prairie.

The Cardinals prevailed in the overall match 5-2 over Parker, and Craig lost at Verona 6-1.

Parker, now 1-2 in the conference, once again was paced by Quade and Barnes at No. 1 doubles. That duo is 2-1 in conference meets and 7-2 overall.

“They are really coming on strong,” said Craig coach Pamela Clutson. “Not only are they playing good tennis, but they are playing smart tennis.”

Quade and Barnes won 6-2, 6-3. Porter and Barnes won 7-6, 6-3.

Craig’s Schroeder and Grund won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 over their Verona counterparts, but that was all that the Cougars could manage.

“Sun Prairie’s singles players are pretty strong,” Parker coach Steve Mickelson said.

Craig’s No. 4 singles player Myrka Ceballos won the opening set of her match 6-4, before losing the final two sets.

Craig’s No. 2 doubles team of Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar was even after two sets, before dropping the deciding set 6-2.

Parker plays La Follette at home on Thursday. Craig will be at Madison East on Thursday.

SUN PRAIRIE 5, PARKER 2

Singles—Lauren Hope Bruemmer (SP) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-0; Reena Katta (SP) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 6-1, 6-0; Kanitta Fakthong, (SP) def. Hallie Boston, 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Schmitz (SP) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Kaia Feldman-Emma Dorn, 6-2, 6-3; Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Jordan White-Mackenzie Shanahan, 7-6, 6-3; Abbie Mott-Makayla Murphy (SP) def. Jennica Mcguire-Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-1, 6-1.

VERONA 6, CRAIG 1

Singles—Meredith Conley (V) def. Kerington Sauser, 6-1, 6-1; Mary Saley (V) def. Lucia Hyzer, 6-1, 6-2; Meghan Samz (V) def. Aiko Wolf, 6-1, 6-0; Elsa Queoff (V) Myrka Ceballos, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles—Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (JC) def. Sydney Breitbach-Kasie Keyes, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Samantha Breitbach-Morgan Kreuser (V) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Gillian Cartwright-Yasmeen Khalid (V) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl, 6-3, 6-2.