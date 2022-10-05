Make reservations for three Janesville Craig players at state.
Lexie Hankel, the Cougars’ No. 1 singles player, took second at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton Sectional on Wednesday, while Craig’s doubles tandem of Hattie Plenty and Karyssa Norland placed first.
They will all participate in the WIAA Division 1 State Girls’ Tennis Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Norland and Plenty topped Sun Prairie East’s Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster 7-5, 6-4 in the sectional title match. To reach the finals, Plenty and Norland won in straight sets over McFarland’s Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and then outlasted Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.
“They played great tennis today and are peaking at the right time,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said.
“It’s been a great season," Norland said. "We love playing with the team, and we are so pumped to be heading to state.”
Hankel opened play Wednesday by cruising past McFarland’s Laura Maudlin 6-2, 6-1 before getting past Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the championship match. It was the second time Hankel beat Yang, the spring 2021 alternate season state champ, in 2022. Hankel fell in the sectional final to Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen 6-2, 6-2.
Craig’s Rya Arreazola still has a chance to reach state. Craig’s No. 2 singles player battled Monona Grove’s Ava Lee in the first round but lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-6. She bounced back to take third at sectionals by downing McFarland’s Anita Liu 6-1, 6-0. Clutson said Craig will ask that Arreazola be named a special state qualifier. Craig was fourth in the team standings with 16 points.
“Today’s wins – a first place, a second place, and a third-place finish at sectionals – is a great accomplishment,” said Clutson. “They have all worked very hard for this.”
Elkhorn's big day
In addition to Christensen's individual title at No. 1 singles, the Elks also won the team sectional crown with 28 team points. They had individual sectional champs at No. 2 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles.
Alexandria Trost beat Liu of McFarland and Lee of Monona Grove to win the No. 2 singles flight.
At No. 2 doubles, the pair of Taylor Hansen and Ella Wallace beat teams from McFarland and Stoughton, while Paige Nelson and Abby Kiel topped a McFarland pair and a team from the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge co-op.
Milton's Kim makes sectional trip
Milton’s Hannah Kim also competed in the Stoughton sectional on Wednesday, dropping both of her matches.
Taking on DeForest’s Grace Galbraith in the opener of singles flight No. 4, Kim fell 6-4,6-4. That loss moved Kim into a match with Elkhorn’s Annason Wissell, who defeated Kim 6-2, 6-0.
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL
At Stoughton
TEAM RESULTS
Elkhorn 28, McFarland 26, DeForest 20, Janesville Craig 16, Oregon 14, Stoughton 14, Monona Grove 12, Sun Prairie East 12, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 10, Beaver Dam 6, Watertown 6, Madison La Follette 4, Milton 4.
AREA INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
No. 1 singles—Lexie Hankel (JC) def. Laura Maudlin (Mc) 6-2, 6-0; Hankel def. Annalise Yang (SPE) 6-3, 6-0.
Parker Christensen (E) def. Lily Oiler (W) 6-0, 6-0; Christensen def. Ella Peotter (O) 6-0, 6-0; Christensen def. Hankel 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 singles—Ava Lee (MG) def. Rya Arreazola (JC) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.
Alexandria Trost (E) def. Anita Liu (Mc) 6-1, 6-1; Trost def. Lee 6-2, 6-4.
Arreazola def. Liu 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles—Joanna Wells (DeF) def. Riley Vaughn (E) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Eve Wevley (S) def. Vaughn 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4 singles—Kylie Meinholdt (McF) def. Annason Wissell (E) 6-2, 6-1.
Grace Galbraith (DeF) def. Hannah Kim (M) 6-4, 6-4.
Wissell def. Kim 6-2, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles—Karyssa Norland/Hattie Plenty (JC) def. Linnea Sandine/Sadie Witt (Mc) 6-4, 6-3; Norland/Plenty def. Kate Walsh/Riley Perkins (MG) 4-6, 6-3, 13-11; Norland/Plenty def. Reagan Schwartzer/Grace Kramschuster (SPE) 7-5, 6-4.
Sophia Golliher/Marin Catencamp (DeF) def. Lauryn Krober/Peyton Williams (E) 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles—Taylor Hansen/Ella Wallace (E) def. Brookelyn Robbins/Makenzie Badula (Mc) 6-2, 6-2; Hansen/Wallace def. Lauren Model/Allison Sankbeil (S) 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles—Paige Nelson/Abby Kiel (E) def. Stella Blau/Mia Mistele (Mc) 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9; Nelson/Kiel def. Josetta Reed/Kylie Gruennert (FA/C) 6-3, 6-4.