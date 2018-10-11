Paul Lauterbach knew his Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis team was bringing a wealth of talent into this fall season.
But even he couldn’t have known it would be this special.
“I’ve been coaching for close to 30 years now, and I think it’s overall the best girls team I’ve ever been fortunate enough to coach,” said Lauterbach, the Badgers’ head coach. “I knew that the talent was going to be there … because teams like this aren’t built in the season, they’re built in the offseason. And I was very aware of the ability level coming in.
“But I wasn’t sure of how well they were going to mesh together and how they were going to compete under pressure.”
This Badgers team has seemingly done it all, and now it is reaping the postseason awards.
Badger’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players and doubles teams will all play in the WIAA individual state tournament, which begins today in Madison.
After the dust settles there, the whole team will take part in the team state tournament next week, after winning a sectional title to qualify for a third time in program history.
“Teams like we have this year, you need two things—you need extremely good players at the top end, and you need depth,” Lauterbach said. “And we’re fortunate enough to have both.”
Senior Claudia Huerth and junior Ava Anderson headline the Badgers’ roster as the No. 3 overall seed in the Division 1 bracket.
Lauterbach said the duo just began playing together this year but meshed immediately and have put together a 19-1 record.
“I was hoping for a top-eight seed, and they were seeded No. 3, so we’re looking forward to that,” Lauterbach said. “The chemistry between those two has been unbelievable.”
Senior Hannah Gage and junior Lillie Ripkey are also 19-1, and they beat a previously-unbeaten Oconomowoc team to win the No. 2 doubles sectional title.
In a strange twist, Badger’s doubles teams could face each other in the second round at state. Huerth and Anderson will get a bye through the first round, so if Gage and Ripkey can defeat their opponents from Stevens Point, it will set-up an all-Badger second-round match.
“I understand draws, and it happens, but still a little bit disappointed in that,” Lauterbach said of how the bracket shook out. “That Stevens Point team is 27-3, so they’ll be a really tough challenge. If my two doubles gets through that, it’ll be kind of fun. I’ll just tell all four of them good luck and put my feet up (and watch).”
Freshman Zaya Iderzul is Badger’s No. 1 singles player, and she earned the No. 14 seed in the Division 1 girls bracket. She brings a 21-4 record with her to state.
The Badgers’ No. 2 player, junior Annabelle Alberts, is 23-5 and brings state experience with her, having won a match there a year ago.
“Zaya has some very, very good wins. She plays the tournament series in the offseason, so she’s very used to competition. But still, she’s just a freshman, and you’re 14 and playing against 18-year-olds. She’s really risen,” Lauterbach said. “Annabelle was a special qualifier out of sectionals after losing in a sectional final to an incredible player from DeForest, but she won a round at state last year.”
Team state next week
Badger will compete at the state team tournament next Friday and Saturday back at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Badgers previously qualified in 2012 and 2014.
They’ll take on No. 2-seeded Divine Savior Holy Angels in a quarterfinal match at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday morning’s semifinals.
“We came out of the seed meeting seeded sixth in the state, which is as high as Lake Geneva Badger has ever been,” Lauterbach said. “Divine Savior is No. 2, so we definitely have our work cut out for us. Their one and two singles players are two and three seed in the singles state tournament, so they’re loaded.
“If we want to upset Divine Savior Holy Angels, it’s going to be on our depth.”
