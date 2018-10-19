Lake Geneva Badger's third-ever trip to the girls state team tennis tournament ended Friday with a 5-2 Division 1 quarterfinal loss to Divine Savior Holy Angels.
The Badgers won a pair of doubles matches while playing at state for the first time since 2014.
Claudia Huerth/Ava Anderson defeated Julia Colon/Sophie Stangle 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Lillie Ripkey/Hannah Gage bested Ellen Cyganiak/Murphy Mellowes 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Divine Savior Holy Angels will play in a semifinal Saturday as it continues to work toward its first state title since 2004.
DSHA 5, BADGER 2
Singles--Logan White (DSHA) def. Zaya Iderzul 6-3, 6-1. Jordan Schifano (DSHA) def. Annabelle Alberts 6-2, 6-0. Claire Vap (DSHA) def. Ava Pezza 6-2, 6-1. Alex Moew (DSHA) def. Iris Bloede 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles--Claudia Huerth/Ava Anderson (Badger) def. Julia Colon/Sophie Stangl 6-2, 6-0. Lillie Ripkey/Hannah Gage (Badger) def. Ellen Cyganiak/Murphy Mellowes (6-2, 1-6, 6-2). Delanie Dahm/Lauren Schraufnagel (DSHA) def. Sophia Strasser/Maya Lyng 6-3, 6-1.
