Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes continue to pile up the wins.
Janesville Parker's No. 1 doubles team remained unbeaten during the alternate fall season with a straight-set win Friday. Quade and Barnes defeated Jefferson's Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey 7-6, 6-2.
Jefferson won the nonconference meet 5-1, sweeping the three singles matches and taking two of three in doubles.
JEFFERSON 5, PARKER 1
Singles--Grace Niebler (J) def. Lucy Barnes 6-1, 6-1; Laura Traver (J) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Medina (J) def. Haylee McCumber 6-0, 6-0
Doubles--Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (P) def, Eden Dempsey-Meghan Magner 7-6, 6-2; Emily Carlson-Lilly Duddeck (J) def. Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Kolehouse-Alivia Dearborn (J) def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann 6-0, 6-4