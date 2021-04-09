Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes lost for the first time Saturday during the alternate fall girls tennis season.
Janesville Parker's No. 1 doubles team fell in straight sets to Middleton's Noor Rajpal and Charlotte Sax. The Vikings lost the nonconference meet 7-0.
Barnes and Quade had remained perfect on the season Friday with a straight set win over Jefferson's Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey 7-6, 6-2.
Jefferson won the nonconference meet 5-1, sweeping the three singles matches and taking two of three in doubles.
JEFFERSON 5, PARKER 1
Singles--Grace Niebler (J) def. Lucy Barnes 6-1, 6-1; Laura Traver (J) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Medina (J) def. Haylee McCumber 6-0, 6-0
Doubles--Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (P) def, Eden Dempsey-Meghan Magner 7-6, 6-2; Emily Carlson-Lilly Duddeck (J) def. Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Kolehouse-Alivia Dearborn (J) def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann 6-0, 6-4
MIDDLETON 7, PARKER 0
Singles--Netra Somasundaram (M) def. Lucy Barnes 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Agapov (M) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Andler (M) def. Haylee McCumber 6-1, 6-1; Grace Olson (M) def. Lisa Miguel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles--Noor Rajpal-Charlotte Sax (M) def. Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes 6-1, 6-1; Rose Ryan-CeCe Hujanen (M) def. Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Sax-Cate Ohly (M) def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann 6-1, 6-0