JANESVILLE
Although the conditions were less than ideal Wednesday, the outcome could hardly have been better for a number of Janesville players at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Craig girls tennis sectional.
Led by Janesville Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes, six city players qualified for next week’s state meet at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
Barnes and Quade cruised to the title at Flight 1 doubles, while Craig’s Lucia Hyzer finished fourth at Flight 1 singles to earn an automatic berth. Craig’s Allison Grund punched her ticket by winning Flight 2 singles, with the Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team of Karyssa Norland and Addison Kooyman finishing fourth to also earn a bid.
Verona won the team title with 47 points and advanced to the state team tournament. Craig was second with 37.
Quade and Barnes improved to 11-1 on the season by cruising to the title at No. 1 doubles. The dynamic duo didn’t drop a set in winning three matches.
Quade said playing in the windy and chilly conditions at Janesville’s Palmer Park courts was a challenge.
“More than anything, it was my hands that were cold,” Quade said. “And once they got cold, I really couldn’t warm them up, even in between matches. But it all worked out.”
Barnes said the duo was trying not to look across the court at their opponents Wednesday, but rather they were concentrating on what they needed to do to keep their strong season going.
“The season was really short, but I think we played enough to get to where we are now,” Barnes said. “Yes, we’re happy to be going to state, but who knows what can happen once we get there?”
After qualifying for the 2019 Division 1 state meet in doubles, Grund now gets the chance to play at state in singles. The junior won the Flight 2 title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elsa Queoff of Verona.
Hyzer and the doubles team of Norland and Kooyman will be making their first state appearances for Craig.
“We’re sending two singles players and a doubles team to state, and were second at the sectional meet,” Craig coach Pam Klutson said. “Those are milestones for our program.
“I’m very happy for the girls because it was not pleasant playing today.
“But the philosophy at the beginning of the season was that we get to play and to be flexible. And the girls embraced that, and look where it has taken them.”
Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset finished second to Barnes and Quade in the top doubles bracket, securing their spot at state.
Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers finished third at Flight 1 singles to earn a state bid.
Division 1 Craig Sectional
TEAM SCORESVerona 47, Janesville Craig 37, Jefferson 32, Stoughton 25, Oregon 24, Whitewater 19, Edgerton 18, Janesville Parker 14, Milton 14, Monroe 8
SINGLES(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top 2 in Flight 2 qualified for state meet)Flight 1—Title: Annika Goetz (St) def. Gracie Niebler (Jeff) 6-3, 6-2; Third: Emilia Houwers (Wh) def. Lucia Hyzer (JC) 6-3, 6-2.
Flight 2—Title: Allison Grund (JC) def. Elsa Queoff (Ver) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 3—Title: Zoe Qureshi (Ver) def. Myrka Ceballos (JC) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 4—Title: Hannah Bertrand (Ver) def. Alivia Dearborn (Jeff) 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top two in Flight 2 qualified for state meet)Flight 1—Title: Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Sylvia Fox-Ashley Ulset (Edg) 6-3, 6-2; Third; Morgan Kreuser-Julia Huseth (Ver) def. Karyssa Norland-Addison Kooyman (JC) 6-2, 6-1.
Flight 2—Title: Emma Yeakley-Ella Wirtz (Ore) def. Andrea Chavez-Morgan Witkowski (Ver) 6-1, 7-5.
Flight 3—Title: Annie Rick-Erin Nick (Ver) def. Bridget Reilly-Hattie Plenty (JC) 6-1, 6-4.