Boosted by three wins in doubles, the Janesville Parker girls tennis team collected its first Big Eight Conference victory of the season Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings edged Beloit 4-3 to close out the dual meet season with a 1-8 record.

"It was a pretty awesome day," said Steve Mickelson, the Parker head coach.

Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes and No. 2 doubles team of Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes won confortably, but Jennica McGuire and Katherine Gunn had to pull out a 7-5, 7-6 at No. 3 doubles to secure the team victory.

Aliciah Schroeder also had to work to earn a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Parker now prepares for the Big Eight Conference tournament to be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.

PARKER 4, BELOIT 3

Singles--Isabella Moore (BM) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-2, 6-1; Aliciah Schroeder (JP) def. Claire Boggs, 7-5, 6-4; Diya Patel (BM) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; Emily Serveriano (BM) def. Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles--Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Jayda Mckinley-Candiss Edwards, 6-0, 6-0; Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Yocelyn Camacho-Amanda Quinonez, 6-1, 6-0; Jennica McGuire-Katharine Gunn (JP) def. Fatima Morales-Mariana Cardenez, 7-5, 7-6.

Memorial tops Craig--Ninth-ranked Madison Memorial beat Janesville Craig on Thursday, but the Cougars got out of Madison with a pair of match victories.

Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund rallied from a 6-7 (3) loss in their first set in No. 1 doubles to win the next two, 6-3 and 6-2.

"That match started the same time as everyone else and didn't finish until a half hour or 45 minutes after everyone else was done," Craig coach Pam Clutson said. "Jordyn and Allison dealt with a lot of different kinds of adversity and just kept their cool and played right on through."

Schroeder and Grund are now 12-4 overall and finished with a 7-2 mark in conference.

And Brooke Pehl and Sage Baumeister won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles for Craig.

The Big Eight Conference meet is next Friday and Saturday in Madison.

MADISON MEMORIAL 5, CRAIG 2

Singles--Grace Olson (M) def. Kerington Sauser 6-2, 6-0; Julia Zhou (M) def. Lucia Hyzer 6-0, 6-0; Nikita Remesh (M) def. Aiko Wolf 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Jiang (M) def. Myrka Ceballos 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles--Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (C) def. Meera Manoharan 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2; Elizabeth Wu-Elfin Wiriyan (M) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar 6-3, 6-3; Brooke Pehl-Sage Baumeister (C) def. Amy Yao-Emily Cai 6-0, 6-4.