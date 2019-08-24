Janesville’s top high school girls tennis doubles teams had a weekend to remember.

The No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes went 5-0 to highlight Janesville Parker’s two-day effort in the Badger Invitational girls tennis event.

In the same, event Craig’s top doubles team of Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund went 5-1.

Quade and Barnes won their opening two matches Friday, and then swept through three matches Saturday.

Parker went 2-1 on Saturday, beating Fort Atkinson and Milton by identical 4-3 scores. The Vikings lost to Stoughton 6-1.

“Our players got a lot of experience in a short period of time,” said Parker coach Steve Mikkelson.

Craig went 2-1 on Friday, beating Fort Atkinson and Burlington but losing to New Berlin Eisenhower. The Cougars lost to Big Foot, Elkhorn and Kenosha Indian Trail on Saturday.

Schroeder and Grund were perfect Saturday, winning all three of their matches in straight sets.

Craig hosts Beloit Memorial on Monday in a Big Eight Conference match that was rescheduled. Parker hosts Madison La Follette on Thursday.

Badger Invitational

(Results Saturday)STOUGHTON 6, PARKER 1Singles—Karlie Halverson, (St) def. Lucy Barnes, 6-4, 6-4. Annika Goetz, (St) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-1. Savanna Strutzel, (St) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 6-1, 6-0. Zosia Diede, (St) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes, (JP) def. Katie Zacharias-Taylor Nisius, 6-3, 6-1; Paige Bellefeuille-Morgan Schellin, (St) def. Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston, 6-1, 6-3; Lexi Abing-Elizabeth Balthazar (St) def. Myha Mohr-Katharine Gunn, 6-0, 6-1,

PARKER 4, FORT ATKINSON 3Singles—Klaire Trieloff (FA) def. Lucy Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Granec, (FA) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 7-5; Sierra Jelinek (FA) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 7-6, 6-0; Alexandra Craker (JP) def. Sarah Holzi, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Christa Sebranek-Lauren Lemke, 6-0, 6-0; Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston (JP) def. Elisa Baumann-Cassidy Becker (FA), 6-3, 6-3; Myha Mohr-Katharine Gunn, (JP) won by default, 2-0, 2-0.

PARKER 4, MILTON 3Singles—Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Amelia Smithson, 6-2, 6-4; Martha Jacobson, (JP) def. Ella Tremel, 7-5, 6-4; Aliciah Schroeder (JP) def. Kelly Ploszaj, 2-0, 2-0; Emily Mcnett, (M) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Emily Lebakken-Christina Choi, 6-0, 2-6, 10-6; Parker Wilkinson-Chloe Garber (M) def. Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston, 6-1, 6-3; Ella Davis-Ali Suchanek (M) def. Myha Mohr-Katharine Gunn (JP), 6-3, 6-1.

BIG FOOT 4, CRAIG 3Singles—Kerington Sauser (C) def. Hanah Nordmeyer, 7-6, 6-1. Jameson Gregory (BF) def. Lucia Hyzer 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. Morgan Berg (BF) def. Aiko Wolf 6-1, 6-3. Myrka Ceballos (C) def. Josie Giroux 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles—Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (C) def. Casey Kirschlager-Emily Gauger 6-2, 6-2; Annie Rowe-Keaton Sperling (BF) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar 6-2, 6-2; Hanah Nordmayer-Katie Kirschlager (BF) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl 6-1, 6-3.

ELKHORN 4, CRAIG 3Singles—Sauser def. Ava Gromacki 6-3, 6-3; Jamie Trost (E) def. Hyzer 6-4, 3-6, n/a; Abigail Barkes (E) def. Wolf 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Lafavor (E) def. Ceballos 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Doubles—Schroeder-Grund (C) def. Sophia Timmer-Sara Sperle 6-1, 6-3; Sara Sperle-Izzy Regner (E) def. Tullar-Denu 6-3, 6-2; Pehl-Baumeister def. Abby Cook-Clare Korosec 7-5, 6-2.

INDIAN TRAIL 6, CRAIG 1Singles—Lainy Ristau (IT) def. Sauser 6-1, 6-4; Victoria Rizzo (IT) def. Hyzer 6-4, 6-4; ; Kaitlyn Youngman (IT) def. Wolf 6-1, 6-1; Srisupraja Kandrakota (IT) def. Ceballos 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.

Doubles—Schroeder-Grund def. Caroline Kenefeck-Ava Murawski 7-5, 6-0; Haley Quick-Hannah Holm def. Denu-Tullar 6-3, 6-1; Emma Smith-Grace Chapa (IT) def. Pehl-Baumeister 6-1, 7-6.