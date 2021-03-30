Both of Janesville's high school girls tennis teams lost 6-1 against Big Eight Conference opponents Tuesday.
Craig lost to visiting Middleton, while Parker lost at Sun Prairie in matches that officially nonconference competitions with the Big Eight not playing league seasons.
Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade continued their fantastic season with a 6-4, 6-3 victory for the Vikings' lone victory.
Karyssa Norland got Craig's lone victory, winning 7-5, 6-4 in the No. 4 singles spot.
Parker is scheduled to play again Wednesday at Jefferson. Craig hosts Whitewater on Thursday.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, PARKER 1
Singles--Reena Katta (SP) def. Lucy Barnes, 6-2 , 6-3.Riley Brower (SP) def. Martha Jacobson, 1-6 , 6-4 , 6-3. Alexandra Stein (SP) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0. Lauren Schmitz (SP) def. Cashmea Prochazka, 6-0 , 6-1.
Doubles--Annie Barnes-Lydia Quade (JP) def. Abbie Mott-Reagan Schwartzer, 6-4 , 6-3. Kayla Ayres-Sydney Wilson (SP), def. Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr, 6-0 , 6-0. Grace Kramschuster-Brooke Ayers (SP) def. Haylee McCumber-Cheyenne Spade, 6-1 , 6-0.
MIDDLETON 6, CRAIG 1
Singles--Netra Somasundaram (M) def. Lucia Hyzer, 6-0 , 6-1. Amy Li (M) def. Allison Grund, 6-3 , 6-3. Bella Conrad (M) def. Addison Kooyman, 6-0 , 6-1. Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Katie Kim, 7-5 , 6-4.
Doubles--Noor Rajpal-Cece Hujanen (M) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl, 6-0 , 6-0. Charlotte Sax-Rose Ryan (M) def. Myrka Ceballos-Rebecca Frank, 6-1 , 6-0. Caroline Sax-Cate Ohly (M) def. Ellah Turenne-Madison Burrow, 6-1 , 6-1.