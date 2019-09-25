Madison West’s girls tennis team overpowered Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Wednesday.

The unbeaten Regents swept all seven matches in a 7-0 victory.

Craig coach Pamela Clutson said her team was competitive despite the lopsided outcome.

“Our girls played with a lot of fight,” Clutson said. “The scores may not indicate it, but a lot of games went to deuce.

“I was really pleased with our No. 3 doubles team (Brooke Pehl and Sage Baumeister). They lost a tough three-set match, and fought back after losing the first set 6-0.”

Craig wraps up the Big Eight dual meet season today at Madison Memorial.

WEST 7, CRAIG 0Singles: Maddi Bremel (W) def. Kerington Sauser 6-1, 6-0; Abby Bremel (W) def. Lucia Hyzer 6-1, 6-1; Abby Lin (W) def. Aiko Wolf 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Friedman (W) def. Myrka Ceballos 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Camille Vadas-Sophia Knigge (W) def. Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund 6-4, 6-1; Suzanne Oriel-Meredith Gallagher (W) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar 6-3, 6-2; Ashley Valle-Kathryn Christianson (W) def. Brooke Pehl-Sage Baumeister 6-0, 4-6, 6-2