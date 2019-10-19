Zaya Iderzul gave the top seed at the WIAA state girls individual tennis tournament all she could handle Saturday.

Iderzul, a sophomore at Lake Geneva Badger High School, advanced to the championship match of the Division 1 singles bracket.

There, top-seeded Jordan Schifano, a senior from Divine Savior Holy Angels, won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Iderzul, seeded third with a 30-1 record entering the tournament, blitzed her way to the final, never dropping a set along the way. She beat second-seeded Natalie Yang, a senior from Mequon Homestead, 6-1, 6-1 in the state semifinals.

Schifano also finished the season with just one loss.

Iderzul and the Badgers are back in action at the WIAA state team tournament Friday and Saturday back at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Badger is the No. 4 seed and faces Brookfield East in the quarterfinals, which begin at 5:30 p.m.

WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament

At Nielsen Tennis Stadium, MadisonAREA RESULTS SATURDAYDivision 1 singles—Semifinals: Zaya Iderzul, Badger, def. Natalie Yang, Homestead, 6-1, 6-1. Championship: Jordan Schifano, Divine Savior Holy Angels, def. Iderzul 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.