Lake Geneva Badger’s girls tennis team is headed back to the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament.

The Badgers, thanks to wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, won the Oconomowoc Sectional title on Wednesday to advance to state for the second straight season. Badger also advanced its No. 1 doubles team to state.

Zaya Iderzul, a sophomore, won Flight 1 in singles for Badger and will make a second straight trip to the individual state tournament next weekend at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Badger freshman Sydney Miller was the champion at Flight 2 singles and also earned an automatic bid to state.

In Flight 1 doubles, Badger’s team of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey finished third to advance.

The Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay doubles team of Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert finished fourth in Flight 1 and also earned an automatic bid.

Janesville Craig senior Kerrington Sauser lost her opening-round match at Flight 1 singles, while the Cougars’ doubles team of Allison Grund and Jordyn Schroeder also lost a first-round match.

Janesville Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes also lost its opening-round match.

At the Division 2 East Troy Sectional, the host Trojans had two singles players and one doubles team advance to state.

Lauren Lindow finished fourth for East Troy in Flight 1 singles, while teammate Sydney Raddeman won Flight 2 to earn an automatic bid.

The Trojans’ No. 1 doubles team of Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf were fourth in Flight 1.

Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional

TEAM SCORES(unavailable)STATE QUALIFIERS(Top four in Flight 1 and top finisher in Flight 2 advance to state)SINGLESFlight 1: Title—Iderzul (LGB) def. Munz (MG) 6-0, 6-0; Third: Third place—Bruemmer (SP) def. Rikimaru (ML) 7-5, 6-4

Flight 2: Title—Miller (LGB) def. Lindwall (MG) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLESFlight 1: Title—C. Fuchs-S. Fuchs (DeF) def. Koeffer-Berther (Oc) 7-5, 6-3; Third—Anderson-Ripkey (LGB) won by default over Gauger-Heckert (BF/WB)

Flight 2: Title—Strasser-Lyng (LGB) def. Wesemann-Baneck (Wat) 6-1, 7-6

Division 2 East Troy Sectional

TEAM SCORESCatholic Memorial 45, University School 35, East Troy 34, The Prairie School 26, Jefferson 16, Shorewood 14, Brookfield Academy 10, Monroe 8, Edgerton 8, Kenosha St. Joseph’s 6, Whitewater 4, Racine St. Catherine’s 4, Martin Luther 4, Thomas More 4, Brown Deer 0, Dominican 0

STATE QUALIFIERS(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and the top finisher in Flight 2 advance to state)SINGLESFlight 1: 1. Sarah Gesner (TPS); 2. Margaret Bugnacki (Shorewood); 3. Lauren Carson (CM); 4. Lauren Lindow (ET)

Flight 2: 1. Sydney Raddeman (ET)

DOUBLESFlight 1: 1. Grace Gidley-Stephanie Guy (USM); 2. Jensen Christensen-Grace Tostrud (Mon); 3. Rylee Teuteberg-Alex Strum (CM); 4. Sophia Rondeau-Katie Metcalf (ET)

Flight 2: 1. Megan Pahl-Courtney Strum (CM)