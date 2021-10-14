The city will be well-represented at the WIAA girls Division 1 state individual tennis tournament that runs today, Friday and Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
In singles play, Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola and Allison Grund both qualified.
Janesville’s Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Lucy and Annie Barnes also qualified.Arreazola, a freshman, takes a 14-2 record into today’s opening-round match against 14th-seeded Sonya Agapov (30-1) of Middleton. Arreazola earned a state berth by winning Flight 2 at the Badger Sectional.
“Rya is such a smart player,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said.
“She figures out her opponents early in the match and then plays to her strengths. She also does not let the stress get to her, either.”
Grund (11-8) is making her third trip to state and plays junior Katy Kops (23-8) of Whitefish Bay.
“In the nine years I’ve been involved with Craig tennis, this is the first time we’ve had a player go to state three straight years,” Clutson said of Grund.
“It is a testament to all the hard work she has put in to play this game at such a high level.”
Annie Barnes, a senior, and Lucy, a junior, open up state tournament play this afternoon against the 11th-seeded team of Nikita Remesh and Elisabeth Wu from Madison Memorial, who are 22-3 on the season.
“This is the third time this season they’ve played against each other,” Parker coach Steve Mickelson said.
“And even though Remesh and Wu won the first two matches, one of them went to three sets.
“Lucy and Annie know they have the ability to beat them and just have to stay aggressive and play their game.”
Elkhorn freshman Parker Christensen (21-2) is seeded third in singles, while Lake Geneva Badger senior Zaya Iderzul is seeded fourth.
Walworth Big Foot senior Emily Gauger (28-5) is seeded third in singles in Division 2.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.